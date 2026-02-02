Sweet Claire’s Caboose cookie class brings hands-on decorating to Chelsea library

× Expand Submitted Beyond Books: Sweet Claire’s Caboose Cookie Class

Sweet Claire’s Caboose cookie class will be held Monday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Chelsea Public Library. Designed for adults ages 18 and older, the class offers a relaxed, kid-free environment where participants can learn cookie decorating techniques step by step.

Each participant will receive a cookie kit and instructions to help them decorate like a pro. The program is part of the library’s Beyond Books series, which provides hands-on, enrichment opportunities beyond traditional library offerings.

The class requires a $5 supply fee upon registration. Space is limited, and registration is currently full, though interested participants may join the waitlist. For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com.