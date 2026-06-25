Sweet Home 250 celebration brings music, history and fireworks to American Village

× Expand Image courtesy of American Village

With Independence Day around the corner, there are several events in and around the 280 corridor to enjoy. For a full list of area events, check out our Fourth of July activities roundup.

American Village in Montevallo will serve as the centerpiece of Alabama's commemoration of the nation's 250th anniversary during the Sweet Home 250 celebration July 3-4.

Designated as Alabama's official Semiquincentennial Celebration Capitol, American Village will host two days of music, storytelling, historical programming, family activities and patriotic festivities designed to educate, engage and unite visitors around the nation's founding principles.

The event will feature performances from 18 Alabama musical artists, including Taylor Hicks, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Chuck Leavell, Myles Morgan, Roman Street and Act of Congress.

More than 100 stories from American and Alabama history will be shared through presentations, panel discussions and live performances. Featured speakers and storytellers include meteorologist James Spann, who will appear on July 4, radio personality Rick Burgess, Jeff Speegle, Theatre Huntsville, veterans, historians, authors and community leaders.

Visitors can also explore "Expressions of Freedom," a special exhibition in the Portrait Gallery of Independence Hall featuring winners of the statewide Expressions of Freedom art competition, a commemorative quilt, historical artifacts, folk art and works from the collections of American Village and the Alabama Department of Archives and History. Guests will have an opportunity to sign a Declaration of Principles affirming their commitment to the ideals of liberty, equality and self-government.

Families will find a full slate of children's activities in the Kids' Zone, including interactive reenactments of Paul Revere's Ride, patriotic puppet shows, giant Jenga, cornhole and appearances by Auburn University's Raptor Center. Perondi's All-Star Stunt Dogs will present shows daily at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., each followed by a meet-and-greet.

Food will also play a major role in the celebration. On July 3, America's Kitchen will feature live cooking demonstrations from acclaimed Alabama chefs Annie McDaniel, Sally McKay, Natalie Gravois and Jonathan Harrison inside Liberty Ballroom, a replica of the White House East Room. Visitors can also watch or participate in food-eating contests featuring Conecuh sausage hot dogs, Priester's pecan pie and Blue Bell ice cream. Rick Burgess will serve as host.

Throughout the grounds, guests will encounter historical interpreters, Revolutionary-era demonstrations and educational programs highlighting the nation's founding, the American Revolution and the ongoing pursuit of liberty and self-government.

The celebration will also include fireworks, live entertainment and evening storytelling events such as "Alabama Ghost Stories by Candlelight," featuring family-friendly tales inspired by Southern folklore.

Organizers say Sweet Home 250 is designed to help Alabamians better understand the nation's founding principles while celebrating the people, stories and sacrifices that shaped both Alabama and America.

For tickets and a complete schedule, visit SweetHome250.com.