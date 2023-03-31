Swing into spring: A guide to outdoor activities and destinations in Shelby County

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Michael Doble and his wife Elsie swing with their 2-year-old daughter Emma at Dunnavant Park on March 6. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson.Right: Foo Foo, a 5-year-old springer spaniel, runs through a creek at Heardmont Park. Andrew Cortez and Ravi Chhabra play a game of pickleball with Dave Traylor and Travis Self at Heardmont Park on March 6. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Foo Foo, a 5-year-old springer spaniel, runs through a creek at Heardmont Park. Prev Next

Spring is in full swing, and it's the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the weather.

There are many spots to visit in Shelby County, so 280 Living has created an outdoor guide that includes lots of options. From biking and hiking to wine trails or picnic spots, there’s something for everyone.

Kendall Williams, manager of tourism and events for Shelby County, said she is proud of all the variety of outdoor recreation in the county.

“It can spark the interest of anyone at multiple hiking and biking trails, we have over 140 miles of biking trails and are about to grow some more,” Williams said. “Whether people are looking for an easy, nice day at the park with their family for a picnic or throwing the frisbee, or a challenge to push themselves at some of our more challenging trails, there are plenty of options in Shelby County.”

Mountain biking

Oak Mountain State Park: There are about 30 miles of mountain biking trails at Oak Mountain State Park, mostly single track and some double track trails with about 1,600 feet of combined climbing on the main loop. According to the nonprofit trail group Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers (BUMP) website, the trails are known across the country and around the world as a must-ride.

The trails at Oak Mountain State Park offer options for any skill level, from kids to experts. The trails were built and are maintained by local volunteers with BUMP.

Tails and Lightning (which had been closed for renovations and recently reopened) are the two newest trails at OMSP.

While most of the trails are of intermediate skill level, more advanced riders will be challenged by “Blood Rock” and other sections of the BUMP trail. For beginners, there is the relatively “easy” Lake trail, which provides a scenic ride or walk around Double Oak Lake.

The 29th annual Bump N' Grind race returns to OMSP the weekend of June 9-11. For more information or to register, visit bump.org.

Oak Mountain State Park is located at 200 Terrace Dr., Pelham. Park hours are 7 a.m. to sundown and the park fee is $5 for adults and $2 for children and seniors.

Cahaba River Park: The North Sector of the park has around 30 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, mountain biking and trail running, featuring 21 miles of professionally designed and constructed single track trails. Located at 2793 River Road in Helena.

Double Oak Park: Shelby County’s newest park opened in November 2022. It sits on approximately 750 acres off County Road 41 and is owned and maintained by the county.

Two of the popular trails there are Truckin’ (2 miles) and Laurel Loop (2.15 miles). Double Oak Park is located at 3870 Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

Hiking

“We have over 140 miles of trails throughout the county at all different levels: beginner, moderate and advanced,” Williams said. “An easy option is Peaceful Easy Feeling at Cahaba River Park, a moderate option is Peavine Falls at Oak Mountain State Park and a difficult hike is Double Oak Park to Watchtower, but it’s worth it once you get to see the view.”

Here are more options in North Shelby County:

Double Oak Park: The county’s newest park features six new trails for mountain bikers, hikers, families and nature lovers. To see a gorgeous view, Williams recommends hiking from the County Road 41 side 1.8 miles to Watchtower. If hiking from the County Road 43 side, it’s just over four miles.

Dunnavant Valley Park: Located off Shelby County 41 at 1185 Dunnavant Valley Road.

Oak Mountain State Park: Some of the popular hikes at this park include:

The Treetop Nature Trail: A short 0.3-mile trail leading from the beach parking lot up to the Wildlife Center.

The Lake Trail: A multi-use hike and bike trail around Double Oak Lake located on Terrace Drive. The trail is 2.3 miles long and offers scenic views of Double Oak Lake.

Peavine Falls Trail: Beginning near the Park Office/Beach area on Terrace Drive, it is the shortest trail at 1.9 miles long, but it is also the steepest.

Maggie’s Glen: Sitting along a stream bank, Maggie’s Glen is a popular spot to hike to for quiet relaxation with many species of plants and trees.

Fishing

Shelby County offers an abundant array of fishing opportunities, with more than 30 square miles of water for beginners to professionals. Several nearby spots include:

Veterans Park on Valleydale Road offers lakeside fishing only, no boats

offers lakeside fishing only, no boats Oak Mountain State Park features two 85-acre lakes and one 60-acre lake stocked with largemouth bass, bream, catfish and crappie. All three lakes are open year-round. Gasoline motors are not allowed, but electric trolling motors are welcome.

features two 85-acre lakes and one 60-acre lake stocked with largemouth bass, bream, catfish and crappie. All three lakes are open year-round. Gasoline motors are not allowed, but electric trolling motors are welcome. Beeswax Creek Park at Lay Lake is a popular tournament destination that has a public boat launch and three fishing piers.

Wineries

For a more relaxing day, you can visit one of several wineries located in Shelby County:

Cat-n-Bird: Opened in 2016, the Chelsea winery has continued to grow and expand over the years. A new outdoor pavilion was recently completed and events are held most Saturdays with food trucks and live music. Cat-n-Bird is located at 11661 Old Highway 280. The winery is open Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. Reservations required for all other times. For more information, go to cat-n-bird.com.

Corbin Farms Winery: The winery has been around since 2005 but has been owned and managed by the Corbin family since 2017. Their focus is on ​​producing vinifera wines. Corbin Farms Winery is located at 800 Shelby County 87 in Calera (I-65 exit 234). The winery is open Thursday and Friday from noon to 3 p.m.; Saturday noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 3 p.m. For more information, go to corbinfarmswinery.com.

Morgan Creek Vineyard: Set on five acres of lush farmland just off U.S. 280 in Harpersville, Corbin Farms Winery is one of the Southeast’s oldest wineries. Morgan Creek Vineyard is located at 181 Morgan Creek Lane in Harpersville. The winery is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, go to morgancreekwinery.com.

Novi Vineyards: This Shelby County winery was opened by a Chelsea couple in the fall of 2021. Twenty-five minutes down U.S. 280 from Chelsea, Novi Vineyards offers a tasting room and is available for hosting private events. Novi Vineyards is located at 6361 Risers Mill Road in Alpine. Hours are Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.. For more information, go to novivineyards.com.

Ozan Winery: The Calera winery offers a tasting room, distillery and a cafe and hosts a variety of events on weekdays and weekends, including train excursions. Ozan Winery is located at 173 Shelby County 301 in Calera. (I-65 exit 228). Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays noon to 6 p.m.. For more information, go to ozanwine.com.

Picnic spots/playgrounds

Melrose Park/Chelsea Splash Pad: The splash pad, located at 11101 Chelsea Road in Chelsea, is set to open for the season on April 30 and the nearby playground is open daily.

Dunnavant Valley Park: The park, located at 4800 Valleydale Road in Meadowbrook, features a covered pavilion with picnic tables and a playground with plenty of trees.

Veterans Park in Valleydale: Veterans Park offers a large playground and several pavilions offer places to play and picnic located at 4800 Valleydale Road.

Upcoming Spring/ Summer Events

April 1: East Alabama High School Bass Tournament, Beeswax Landing at Lay Lake

April 1: 5th Annual Spring Fling, Medders Family Farm, Montevallo

April 7-9: Birmingham Kennel Club Dog Show, Exhibition Center, Columbiana

April 8: Alabama Bass Federation Tournament, Beeswax Landing at Lay Lake

April 8: Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Eggstravaganza, Veterans Park, Hoover

April 14-16: National 40s Doubles Tennis, Pelham Racquet Club, Pelham

April 15: MammothMarch, Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham

April 15: Alabama Bass Nation Tournament, Beeswax Landing at Lay Lake

April 15: Old Town Live, Helena Amphitheater, Helena

April 15: Cahaba River Society BioBlitz and River Ramble, Cahaba River Park, Helena

April 15: Montevallo Arts Fest, Orr Park, Montevallo

May 10-14: Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Hoover

May 11-14: Bassmaster Elite, Lay Lake, Columbiana

May 19-21: XTERRA Oak Mountain, Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham

To find more outdoor activities and spots in Shelby County, visit discoveryshelby.com.