Swoozie's at The Summit closing

Photo courtesy of Swoozie's.

Swoozie’s a popular store for stationary, gifts and party supplies, will soon close its location at The Summit.

The chain store, which has gone through highs and lows throughout its existence, will close its location in Birmingham, said Libby Harrell, spokeswoman for The Summit, but is still open. She said the store expects to close on Dec. 27.

This comes as reports of other locations closing across the country. The Atlanta-based website Tomorrow’s News Today reported the Chastain Park location had announced its closing in November.

The company had filed for bankruptcy in 2010, but re-emerged out of that and continued to operate shops around the country.