Tailgate Challenge celebrates return of football season Aug. 28

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. LSU fans serve food at their tent during The Bell Center’s annual Tailgate Challenge fundraiser in 2017.

Football fans, supporters of The Bell Center and more will gather at The Bell Center on Aug. 28 for the 13th annual Tailgate Challenge.

There are two main things attendees love about the event, said Marketing and Development Coordinator Macy Craddock.

“People in Alabama are always really excited to get back to football season, so it’s a kickoff for the football season, to celebrate that it’s coming back,” she said. “A close second to that is people just love the food.”

Every team tent brings a sample of food to let the crowd try, which can be anything from store-bought cookies to something that took days to cook. Judges will award a prize for the team with the best-tasting food. In addition, teams will also compete for most team spirit and best all around.

“It’s always really interesting,” Craddock said. “No two teams are ever the same.”

Tickets are $15 during the presale and $20 the day of the event. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted for free.

Money raised from the event goes toward The Bell Center’s overall budget. It’s spent on programs such as feeding therapy, music therapy and functional vision assessments. It also helps purchase new equipment and provides tuition assistance for families who receive services from The Bell Center.

The event is at The Bell Center, 1700 29th Court S., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit thebellcenter.org/events/tailgate-challenge.