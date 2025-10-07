Taste of Hoover returns for 15th year at Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Staff photo The annual Taste of Hoover returns to Aldridge Gardens this year on Thursday, Oct. 9. Patrons can enjoy food and beverages from more than 40 local restaurants, caterers and beverage providers.

Taste of Hoover is back for its 15th year, offering an evening filled with delicious food, refreshing drinks and a vibrant sense of community. Scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, the event offers guests the chance to sample flavors from more than 40 local restaurants, caterers and beverage providers, all set against the scenic backdrop of the gardens.

“Taste of Hoover is an important community event because it brings people together in a way that celebrates the best of what the city has to offer — food, culture and connection,” said Kristen Valentine, events coordinator for Aldridge Gardens.

“With every step, you're met with new flavors to sample — from savory to sweet — and sips of wine, beer and cocktails to match. We’ll have music and are excited to bring back the roaming photo booth, which was a huge hit at last year’s event. We have a couple of exciting new changes that we’ll be bringing in this year,” Valentine said.

Guests must purchase tickets in advance online. Parking will be available at Aldridge Gardens, with overflow parking and a complimentary shuttle service running from Riverchase Crossings Shopping Center. Upon arrival, attendees will check in at the will-call area before enjoying an evening of sampling, music and community spirit.

The event is designed to showcase the creativity and diversity of Hoover’s culinary scene while offering guests an opportunity to connect with local businesses and neighbors alike. Valentine stated that the evening offers more than just food and drink sampling — it’s a celebration of what makes Hoover so unique.

“Hosted in the beautiful setting of Aldridge Gardens, it’s more than just a tasting event; it’s a gathering that highlights the diversity and talent of Hoover’s culinary scene, from beloved local restaurants to hidden gems and creative caterers. It also supports the local economy by spotlighting small businesses and giving them a platform to share their flavors and stories with the community,” Valentine said.

The event will feature more than 40 carefully selected restaurants, caterers and beverage providers, such as Tacos De Azul at Brock’s Gap Brewing, Saw’s BBQ Hoover, Big Whiskey’s, East 59 Cafe, Leiper’s Fork Bourbon, and Farm Bowl + Juice Co., among others.

According to Valentine, each year the goal is to create a balanced mix of vendors that reflects both established favorites and fresh new additions to Hoover’s food and beverage landscape.

“Each year, we strive to curate a diverse lineup of food and beverage providers that truly showcases the flavor, creativity and culture that Hoover has to offer,” Valentine said. “From longtime local favorites to exciting newcomers, there's something for everyone to enjoy.”

First-time visitors can expect a lively, welcoming atmosphere where neighbors and newcomers alike can come together to enjoy Hoover’s culinary diversity.

“This year marks the 15th annual Taste of Hoover. It’s the perfect opportunity to try something new, discover local favorites and meet new people,” Valentine said.