Taste of Shelby County returns after year off

The Taste of Shelby County returns to Inverness Country Club on Nov. 4 to raise funds benefiting the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation.

The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation will hold its annual Taste of Shelby County fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 4. The event will give people a chance to sample food and beverages from local restaurants, breweries and wineries from across the county while raising money to support education.

This year’s event will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Inverness Country Club. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for early entry at 5:30 p.m.

At least a dozen restaurants, bakeries and drink providers had signed up to participate in the event as of early October, said Bethany Ivey, executive director for the foundation.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2019, organizers estimated more than 450 people attended the event, raising about $10,000 for the foundation. This year’s goal is to raise at least $20,000, Ivey said.

In addition to the food samplings, guests can bid on online auction items, featuring rounds of golf at the Inverness Country Club and Timberline Golf Club in Calera, restaurant gift cards to places including Taziki’s Mediterranean Café and Ashley Mac’s, Birmingham Barons tickets and gift baskets put together by various schools throughout the county, Ivey said.

The online auction will go live on Sunday, Oct. 31, and stay open until 8 p.m. Nov. 4, she said. Items can be picked up at the event, at the Shelby County Instructional Service Center or by special arrangement.

The foundation supports and enhances education in the county through student and teacher grants, a Teacher of the Year awards program, support for teachers earning certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, provisions for school nursing stations, a teacher mentoring program, professional development stipends and more.

For a full list of participating food and drink providers and to purchase tickets, go to tasteofshelbycounty.com through Nov. 3.