Taste of Shelby County returns for 14th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Logan Brady. Taste of Shelby A crowd of more than 500 is expected to sample the offerings of more than 30 area vendors at this year’s Taste of Shelby County, which benefits the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation.

There are lots of restaurants in Shelby County, so getting around to try them all can be difficult.

The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation wants to help by creating a chance to sample food and beverage offerings from at least 20 restaurants, food trucks and drinking establishments and help support education at the same time.

The 2022 Taste of Shelby County fundraiser is set for Sept. 8 at the Inverness Country Club between 6 and 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 if bought by 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 and $40 at the door, or people can pay $50 for a VIP ticket and get in 30 minutes early to beat the crowds.

Eateries and drinking establishments scheduled to participate this year include ATG Distribution (Bama Budweiser of Shelby County), Bertolone’s Classic Italian Restaurant, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Cinnaholic, Eli’s Jerusalem Grill, Good People Brewing Co., GRK Street, Gumbo To Go, Half Shell Oyster House, Jimmy John’s, La Paz, Novi Vineyards & Winery, Ozan Winery & Vineyard and Rickey J’s Bakery.

That’s at least six more businesses than participated last year, said Bethany Ivey, executive director for the foundation. “We’re super excited we’re going to have a full house this year,” she said.

In addition to giving people access to try various food and beverages, the foundation is holding an online silent auction that should include items such as restaurant gift cards, golf outings, hotel stays, spa days, a photography session and salon and gift shop items, Ivey said.

The auction went live on Sept. 1 at and will close at 8 p.m. the night of the event. Click here to bid.

Auction items can be picked up at the Taste of Shelby County event or at the foundation office at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center on U.S. 31 in Alabaster, Ivey said.

All profits from the night will be used to help the foundation give out student and teacher grants, put on a Teacher of the Year awards program, support teachers who have earned certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, provide for school nursing stations, provide a teacher mentoring program, fund professional development stipends and more.

Last year’s Taste of Shelby County event was attended by about 150 people and raised about $9,000, Ivey said. The goal this year is to attract 250 people and raise $20,000, she said. This is the foundation’s primary fundraiser of the year.

Ivey said she is especially thankful to all the restaurants and other establishments that are willing to support schools by participating.

To purchase tickets, visit tasteofshelbycounty.org.