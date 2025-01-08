Taylor Hicks's Friday performance at Song Theater rescheduled

Alabama native and “American Idol” Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks's scheduled performance at Columbiana's Song Theatre on Friday, Jan. 10 has been rescheduled.

The Shelby County Arts Council announced via Facebook on Monday, Jan. 6, that the singer's performance will be postponed until March 14.

×

The Shelby County Arts Council will contact those who have already purchased tickets regarding transferring their tickets to the new concert date. Additionally, tickets for the new date will go on sale at the end of the week.