Thank you for being a ‘Friend’: Library volunteer group honored with award for service

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ginger Hopper, the intake coordinator for the Friends of the Library group with Mountain Brook’s O’Neal Library, shelves a selection of donated history books in the basement at the library. The Friends of the Library group is the recipient of the 2022 Tynes Award. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Friends of the Library group with Mountain Brook’s O’Neal Library stand outside the library. The Friends of the Library group is the recipient of the 2022 Tynes Award. Prev Next

Each year, the O’Neal Library selects an individual or group to recognize for their meaningful and devoted service to the city of Mountain Brook, and especially the library.

The Friends of the O’Neal Library will be presented with the Tynes Award for 2023.

The award is presented by the O’Neal Library Board and the Mountain Brook Library Foundation.

This award was named in honor of William “Bill” Tynes Jr., who served on the Mountain Brook Library Board from 2000 to 2008, as chairman from 2003 to 2008, and on the Mountain Brook City Council from 1988 to 1996. In each position, Tynes strongly advocated for the O’Neal Library and acknowledged the importance of a love of reading and learning.

For 56 years, the Friends of the O’Neal Library group has supported the library through its annual book sale, with proceeds supporting the library’s adult and teen programs that make the library a more exciting and fun place to visit.

Barbara Blair, the immediate past president of the Friends, was asked to be the spokesperson for the group. She said the award is not just for the current members, but also for the people who had the foresight to start the group over 50 years ago, the hundreds of members since and those who will be members in the future.

“The library means a lot to everybody in this group,” Blair said. “It is special to all of us. All of the members recognize the importance the library places on our community. It's more than just the books.”

Helpful volunteers

While the Friends do a variety of things for the library, they are best known for their yearly book sale.

Everything in the sale comes into the library as a donation, with books ranging from children's books to first edition treasures.

“We never know what we’re gonna get,” Blair said. “We have a team that works year-round to sort the books and price the treasures. There are a lot of unsung heroes behind the scenes — people who really make it work.”

The sale in February gives patrons the opportunity to share books they love but don't need anymore with someone else, and those shopping the sale have the opportunity to purchase books at a reasonable price, Blair said.

After the public sale, it is opened up to nonprofits to come and pick up books for their clients. Sometimes it’s other libraries, teachers or child care workers, so the sale finds a purpose for all the books that are donated, Blair said.

Blair said the number of Friends fluctuates based on level of interest and people's own circumstances, and there are currently around 60 to 70 members.

“We are always looking for new members,” she said. “Anybody who likes books and loves the library and wants to support it. It's a fun group of people. Some people have been doing it for 20 years, and some are brand new. Members can participate on whatever level they want to.”

Blair said many people join after attending the book sales, which is how she decided to join almost nine years ago.

“I spent a lot of time at the library and heard more about the group,” she said. “I think it’s how everybody is. A lot of new members attend the book sales and find out more about what we do and get interested.”

Jobs include sorting and shelving books throughout the year, assisting with pop-up sales throughout the year, running the Amazon store, book sale set up, cashier, publicity and more.

“There is a lot of opportunity within the Friends,” Blair said. “If someone has an idea and the interest and initiative, they can make it happen.”

While the Friends president typically serves a one-year term, Blair’s term was longer due to the pandemic. The Friends of the Library group is currently under the leadership of Lauren Hayes, president; LaVonda Keel, book sale chair; Sue Davis, book sale co-chair; Elizabeth Ezell, first vice president; and Margaret Troiano, treasurer.

Raising money to fund programs

The money raised by the Friends supports programs like book clubs, an American Sign Language course, a Sustainable Style Series for adults, theater programs, college financing workshops, exam support for teens and much more.

Over the past decade, the group has raised over $350,000 for the library and shared the surplus of donated books with various charities throughout Alabama, said library Director Lindsy Gardner. She described the Friends as an exceptional group who are dedicated to making the O’Neal Library shine.

During the 2022 sale, over $29,000 worth of books were sold. In addition, the Friends sell books through Amazon and Ebay throughout the year.

“The Friends are hard-working, resourceful and passionate about the library,” Gardner said. “Our outstanding teen and adult programming is due in large part to donations from the Friends of the Library. Our Friends are true library champions!”

“The Friends sort through thousands of books each year,” Gardner said. “They spot the treasures — signed first editions, rare books or collectible books — research each book to find the best price, and then create a lovely display of those books upstairs in the meeting room during the sale. The bulk of the book donations are sorted and organized in the basement. Our Friends spend hundreds of hours to make sure that the sale is an event the whole community can enjoy.”

The Friends group is currently working to organize the 2023 book sale, which will be Feb. 24-26. A preview party will be Feb. 23 for patrons who have made donations of $25 or more.

Book donations are accepted during regular library hours through the back alley entrance to the library. Materials that are not accepted include books that are falling apart or moldy, magazines, encyclopedias and books over five years old on topics that date rapidly.

For those interested in becoming a Friend of the Library, there is a form on the library’s website.

The Friends will be honored at the Mountain Brook Chamber luncheon at the Country Club of Birmingham on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. along with the Jemison Visionary Award Winner, Alice Womack, and the city of Mountain Brook’s Employee of the Year.

Friends of the Library stats

► 56th year of book sales that support the library

► Over $35,000 raised for the library

► Over 1,920 volunteer hours worked

► Over 1,125 community members donated books

► 212 teen and adult programs funded by the book sale proceeds

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next