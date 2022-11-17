The Dance Studio presents The Sound of Music ballet Nov. 19

× Expand Sound of Music cast members. Photo courtesy of the Lollar Group.

Birmingham’s The Dance Studio will be presenting The Sound of Music reimagined as a ballet, inspired by music from 1965 musical film, and the von Trapp family's life story on Saturday, November 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater (DJD).

The young ladies are from Mt. Laurel, Chelsea, Greystone, Inverness, Vestavia, Briarwood, Oak Mountain, Odenville, Evangel Christian School and Hoover schools and include:

Ona Mularski: Baroness, Greystone

Adelyn Wills: Rolf, Oak Mountain

Olivia Harris: Maria, Inverness

Sophie Stuart: Maria, Odenville

Caroline Lollar: Liesl, Vestavia

Fernanda Lopez: Morales Mother Superior, Inverness

The dancers have been hard at work learning choreography with Artistic Director Jaclyn Shiflett and guest star John Mingle, who is dancing the role of Captain von Trapp.

John Arthur Mingle is celebrating his eighth season with the Alabama Ballet. He trained on scholarship with the San Francisco Ballet School, Pacific Northwest Ballet School, American Ballet Theatre, Dallas Metropolitan Ballet, and Ballet Frontier of Texas. Prior to joining Alabama Ballet, Mingle danced professionally with the Cincinnati Ballet and Dayton Ballet.

"The Dance Studio brings this timeless classic reimagined and full of dance to the stage at the Alabama School of Fine Arts’ Dorothy Jemison Day Theater to kick off your holiday season,” said Jaclyn Shiflett, Artistic Director. “This beautiful ballet includes over 40 young dancers from communities throughout the Birmingham community.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children between 2-12 and can be purchased on the DJD Theatre website us.patronbase.com/_DJDTheater/Productions/22/Performances.

DJD is located at 800 19th Street North in the heart of Birmingham’s downtown arts district.