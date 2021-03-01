JOHO Missions 5K and Fun Run is back for 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of New Life Church The JOHO Missions 5K raises money for missionary groups around the world through an organization called Speed the Light.

The JOHK 5K and Fun Run is back for 2021. This year’s event will be held March 13 and begin at Chelsea Park Elementary School, and take runners down to the back entrance of the subdivision and finish back in front of the school.

Open to runners of all ages, online registration will end at 9 p.m. March 12, but on-site registration will be available beginning at 7 a.m. the day of the race.

The event takes place in honor of Joseph Honea, who passed away in Sept. 2013 when he was a senior at Briarwood Christian School. His family created this event in his honor to raise funds for Speed the Light, an organization assisting in missions in South Africa where Joseph went on a missions trip.

“After his passing, we started the race to commemorate his passion for missions, and all the proceeds of the race directly affect lives around the world,” said his father, Jeff Honea.

Teams can be created at signup and can consist of 4 or more people and cost is $25 per person. For individuals, registration is $35 for the 5K and $20 for the 1 mile fun run.

Monetary donations are also accepted and there is a sign up for volunteers, who are needed to assist with registration, race set up and at finish line

For more information or to register, visit joho5k.com.