The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation begins awareness campaign

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Runners and walkers take off at the start of the 5K and 10K races at the 2019 Head Over Teal 5K, 10K and Family Fall Festival in The Preserve community in Hoover.

In recognition of September’s Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) will host the 9th annual A State of Teal Awareness Campaign along with the 12th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K.

The State of Teal Awareness Campaign will begin on September 1 and continue throughout the month. Its goal is to highlight the importance of increasing awareness of gynecologic cancers. throughout the state.

“September is an impactful month for the foundation as we continue our awareness efforts throughout the community,” said Ramona Graffeo, LCBF Executive Director. “With no early detection or screening for four of the five gynecologic cancers, providing early detection signs and symptoms for these cancers is so important to women of all ages and a huge part of our mission here at LCBF.”

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, the 12th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K will return to the Town Hall in the Hoover Preserve subdivision on Saturday, Sept. 25. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during packet pick-up, hand sanitizer stations will be available on race day. The event will feature a 5K race, 10K race, family friendly games, face painting, food, and live music.

Participants can raise funds individually or as a team. Lead race times will be eligible for a Trak Shak gift card.

Online registration is available by visiting www.thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal.