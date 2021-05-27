The MarketPlace at Lee Branch welcomes shoppers back

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mike Betz. The MarketPlace at Lee Branch recently opened for online ordering April 17, and soon after welcomed guests back for in-person shopping May 8.

The MarketPlace at Lee Branch recently opened for online ordering April 17, and soon after welcomed guests back for in-person shopping May 8. Now, guests can get their fresh fruits, vegetables and more in whatever way they prefer.

MarketPlace owner Mike Betz said that the demand for online pickup has not dropped at all since this time last year, but guests are also excited to be back in person. He said the first weekend brought a turnout of between 750 and 1,000 visitors.

“With both online and walkup orders, it benefits the farmers,” Betz said. “If people are not comfortable coming out and shopping in person, they are still able to come for pickup for online orders.”

Betz said the MarketPlace has live music each week and a kid’s market, where younger guests can pretend to buy plastic food and do a craft.

Mike’s wife, Renee, has a degree in childhood education and said they want the children to understand where food comes from and how it helps the farmers when they find them.

The MarketPlace had a strawberry festival week in May, where all the farmers brought strawberries and other vendors sold items to go with the theme. There will also be a blackberry and blueberry festival this season.

Peaches were set to arrive by the end of May, and blueberries, blackberries and peaches will come in June. July options will feature fresh watermelon, cantaloupe and okra.

Betz said they like to offer value added products like jams, jellies and pickles that have a local flair.

“We are always looking for something new and exciting to support the community and organic grown food,” Betz said. “What differentiates our market is having both organic and natural growers that come out to the market. We are starting to get a lot more farms that are interested in coming out for that specific reason.”

Betz said he expects the MarketPlace to host 40 to 50 vendors each week, but they are still rebuilding this year after COVID-19. Between 20 to 30 of those vendors will be new since some of the past vendors did not return after COVID.

Along with fresh produce the market will have greens, farm eggs, meat and seafood and vendors include Mountain Meadows Farms, Boozer Farms, Southern Organics, Ingadi Flower Farm, Sweet Gum Farm, KC’s Seafood, Bee Creek Farm & Southern Tasty Treats, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cake, The Greek Kouzina, Walden Farms and more.

While things are different, Betz said their goal is not only survive, but thrive.

“We’re doing what’s good for the community,” he said. “This is our fifth year running the MarketPlace and it’s been our labor of love to help people eat better and live healthier and happier lives. If we can accomplish that, we’ve fulfilled the mission of the market.”

Online order options are listed on the marketplace website on Sundays and orders are due by noon on Thursdays. The orders go to the farmers on Thursdays for picking on Fridays and delivery to the market on Saturdays.

The MarketPlace is located in front of the Carmike theatre and Urban Home each Saturday at 611 Doug Baker Blvd. The curbside pickup and the walkup market will be from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September.

To purchase items for pick up, sign up for a free account to order online at themarketplaceatleebranch.com.

Upcoming Events

► June 5: Tricycle Tractor Wash

► June 19: Blackberry and Blueberry Festival

► July 3: Backyard BBQ Cookoff

► July 10: Greystone Days

► July 17: Corn Roasting

► July 31: Superhero’s Day

► August 7: Tomato Sandwich Day