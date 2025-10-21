Event Reminder: The Summit Spooktacular returns with trick-or-treating, music and more

Families are invited to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun at The Summit Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will take place in the Arhaus parking lot and feature store-to-store trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, food trucks and a live DJ.

Children can also enjoy face painting, balloon twisting and hair glitter and braids courtesy of Fabubus. Participating retailers will offer fall inventory specials during the event.

Guests are encouraged to bring new or gently used coats to donate as part of the Share The Warmth coat drive. The Summit is partnering with One Warm Coat to provide warm clothing to those in need throughout the Birmingham area.

Trick-or-treating is available while supplies last. All ages are welcome.