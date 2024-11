× Expand Photo courtesy of The Village at Lee Branch

The Village at Lee Branch is holding its annual holiday event, All is Bright on the green. There will be a Santa Claus in attendance as well as a showing of the movie Elf.

There will be complimentary popcorn, hot chocolate, free chips and queso from Moe's Southwest Grill, photo opportunities and giveaways.

Organizers suggest bringing chairs and blankets for the movie. The event takes place on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.