Thousands turn out for 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park

Thousands of people showed up at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road Sunday afternoon for the 2021 Celebrate Hoover Day.

The celebration started at 1:30 p.m. with a ceremony to honor four veterans who have had pavers installed at the Veterans Plaza at the park over the past two years: John Lyda and Thomas Bernard Moore (who served in the U.S. Army), William Doyle Still (U.S. Navy) and Donald Jaquith (U.S. Marine Corps).

The event continued until 5:30 p.m. with a variety of activities, including carnival rides, live entertainment, pony rides, exotic and farm animal exhibits, martial arts demonstrations and a car show with 278 vehicles put on display by the Dixie Vintage Antique Automobile Club.

The 10-foot-wide apple pie that typically is a hallmark of Celebrate Hoover Days was not served this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but volunteers did hand out free individually wrapped ice cream and popsicle treats.

About 20 businesses and organizations had exhibitor tents set up — much fewer than usual. The Hoover police and fire departments also had vehicles and specialty equipment on display.

Food truck vendors included Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Krazy Good BBQ, Kona Ice and Devil Dawg’s. Also, Shred-It had trucks set up in the parking lot at Spain Park High School to handle free document destruction for people.

John Word and Megan Ferrell of the Inverness Cove community said they frequently come to Veterans Park, but this was their first time to come to Celebrate Hoover Day.

They’ve been cooped up in the house, and Sunday was a beautiful day to get out and take their dog, Ami, to the park for a family-friendly and dog-friendly event, they said. Word said he particularly thought it was good for all the kids to get to see the special police and fire vehicles and equipment.

Rashaunda Thomas, a Birmingham resident who lives near Ross Bridge, brought her daughter, Raegan, to the event for the first time. They saw the commercials for it and thought it would be something fun to do outside, Thomas said.

“She had a great time,” Thomas said. “It was great to see all the different offerings. She really seemed to enjoy the pony rides the best.”

Last year’s Celebrate Hoover Day was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.