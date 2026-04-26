Thousands turn out for 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day (photos)

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Photo by Jon Anderson
Thousands of people came out for the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Emery Ledbetter and Zoey Horn eat ice cream after getting their faces painted at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Satpal Chandel and his son, Agastya check out a Ferrari at the MOB INC (Motorists of Birmingham in Nice Cars) car show at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
People take a turn on a spinning carnival ride at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
The Black Sedan Band entertains the crowd at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Pablo Lillo of Hoover, Alabama, takes a turn on the zipline at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
The Hoover Police Department had its seized Porsche on display at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Maddie Berner of Hoover, Alabama, takes a turn on a Euro Bungee trampoline at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Oliver Castillo checks out a Hoover fire truck at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Thousands of people came out for the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover police officer Luke Smith talks about the Hoover Police Department's bomb suit at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Kids take a spin on the swings at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Mevansh Gundlapally, left, plays chess with Tristen Campbell at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
People browse the vendor and business tents at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
The MOB INC (Motorists of Birmingham in Nice Cars) car club had several vehicles on display at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Boys play soccer at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
The Black Sedan Band entertains the crowd at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Rhonda McCracken and Michael Varnum dance to the music of the Black Sedan Band at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Baker Bryant takes a ride on a pony at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Nova Thomas of the Inverness community takes a ride on a pony at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Roddy Brooker, an electrician with the Hoover Builiding Services Department scoops up some appie pie for his supervisor, Colin Conner, at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Carolyn Hudson, left, and Liz Elliott of the Hoover Beautification Board serve free apple pie and ice cream at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
The Black Sedan Band entertains the crowd at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
The Black Sedan Band entertains the crowd at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
DeAngelo Goulsby and his daughter, Izzy, check out a Jeep at the MOB INC (Motorists of Birmingham in Nice Cars) car show at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Ivy England of Hoover, Alabama, takes a turn at The Golffice golf station at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Rocio Ayala of the Rocky Ridge community plays in some bubbles at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Colton Agee of Pinky Fancy Faces makes a balloon sword for William Schmidt of Alabaster, Alabama, at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Luis Fiero of Hoover, Alabama, gets ready to jump off the zipline platform at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Sara and Bushra Allabani play with Legos at the Hoover Public Library tent at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Elijah Beck of the Chapel Hills community in Hoover, Alabama, gets a Batman airbrush tattoo at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Berry Middle School student Isabella Pronath poses for a photo with Spiderman at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
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Photo by Jon Anderson
Sophia Maldonado of Hoover, Alabama, rides a pony at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Cloudy skies and a light ran threatened to dampen spirits at the 2026 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday, but the rain was brief and eventually gave way to sunny skies, providing a much more enjoyable experience for festival goers.
This year's annual citywide festival featured a 40-foot-tall ferris wheel and zipline as new additions and the Black Sedan Band as the headline entertaiment.
The event also included food trucks, other carnival rides, pony rides, face painting, martial arts demonstrations, inflatable bounce houses, a car show, airbrush tattoos, balloon twisters, equipment displays by the Hoover police and fire departments and a 10-fooot-wide apple pie cooked by city employees and shared for free with ice cream.