Thousands turn out for sunny 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park

× 1 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kids ride ponies at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 2 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People take a turn on a carnival ride at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 3 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A woman poses for a photo with a Dodge Viper in the Motorists of Birmimgham In Nice Cars display at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 4 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ms. Senior Hoover 2025 Sally Blaylock hands out candy at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 5 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People check out Hoover Police Department drones and other specialty police equipment at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 6 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Thousands of people gathered at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, for the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 7 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Fire trucks were on display at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 8 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A Hoover firefighter helps Rylee Leathers out of a Hoover fire truck at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 9 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers from the Hoover Juniorettes and Hoover Beautification Board serve free apple pie at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 10 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kids ride ponies at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 11 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People check out some of the Hoover Police Deparment's specialty equipment at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 12 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Adam and Stephanie Shcrimsher and their children, Rowan, Rylan and Reid check out the Hoover Police Department's bomb robot at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 13 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People ride carnival rides at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 14 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The More Cowbell band plays at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 15 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The More Cowbell band plays at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 16 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People check out the vendor tent at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 17 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Riley Neal gets an airbrush tatoo at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 18 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Izelle Lokhandwala and Cameron Bass play with a bubble machine at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 19 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Eva Bozeman of Meadow Brook pets a duck at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 20 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Seher Wadvaniya pets a rabbit at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 21 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Isabella Alarcon pets a lamb at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 22 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People wait in line at the Kona Ice truck at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 23 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Genesis Wiley, Thomas Massicano and Elise Massicano play at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 24 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ms. Senior Hoover 2025 Sally Blaylock and Ms. Senior Chelsea 2025 Temple Wells pose for a photo with members of the Hoover Fire Department at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 25 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Zayne Todd tries to break a board at the Action Martial Arts booth at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 26 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Khaleesi, Myla and Khelsi color birdhouses at the Pediatric Dental Associates and Samuelson Orthodonitics table at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 27 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People check out the Young Engineers table at the vendor tent at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 28 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Musa Horn, 1, does a little jig to the music of the More Cowbell band at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 29 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Murphy and Scooby take a water break at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 30 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kai Kano, 5, spends time on one of the inflatable bounce houses at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 31 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People take a turn on a carnival ride at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 32 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People take a turn on a carnival ride at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 33 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People take a turn on a carnival ride at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 34 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kids check out some of the Hoover Police Department's specialty equipment at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 35 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Richard Stern of the Hoover Building Services Department scoops up some applie pie from the 10-foot-wide pan at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Beautification Board volunteer Ann McAdams collects the pie in the pan to serve to festival guests. × 36 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Olivia Brown gets ready to do some jumping at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 37 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Avett Presley, 3, checks out a Hoover fire truck at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. × 38 of 38 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Fire Department shows off several of its fire trucks at the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Prev Next

Thousands of people turned out for the 2025 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park on Saturday.

The day started off a little cloudy, but the sun ruled the sky for most of the festival.

The More Cowbell band played for the majority of the citywide celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. while families took advantage of carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatable bounce houses, a Euro bungee and displays of trucks and other specialty equipment used by the Hoover police and fire departments.

Volunteers served free ice cream and apple pie, and some festival goers sampled food from food trucks that included the Tejano Taco Truck, Southern Coffee and Waffles, Sweet Claire’s and Kona Ice.

Businesses and other organizations gave out treats and information in a vendor tent, and the Motorists of Birmingham In Nice Cars group had high-performance cars on display for people to see.

The Gone For Good nonprofit shredded paper for festival goers for free, and one of the Gone For Good workers estimated they shredded more than 2,000 pounds of paper Saturday.

Kelly Peoples, the city of Hoover’s events manager, said everything went smoothly for the festival, and she was pleased with the turnout.