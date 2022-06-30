Three new retailers to open at The Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bayer Properties. The holiday 2020 experience for The Summit Birmingham will feature a festive and interactive holiday experience called POSE, along with a socially-distant Santa.

Bayer Properties announced on June 29 that three new retail tenants will open at the shopping center later this year.

Evereve will open its first location in the city, while Buckle and Pandora will open their second Birmingham locations in late 2022.

“The Summit is known as Birmingham’s premiere shopping destination and we are proud to welcomethese new brands to our portfolio,” said Amy Hicks, Marketing Manager for The Summit. “Providing newand relevant concepts to our community continues to be top-of-mind. We look forward to continuing tobring the best-in-class offerings to our customers.”

Evereve's first location in the state will be a 3,350 square feet store next to Urban Cookhouse. Evereve boutiques offer women’s clothing, shoes and accessories. Evereve operates 100 stores across more than 30 states, an e-boutique at evereve.com and a digital personal styling service- Trendsend.

Buckle's second Birmingham location will be a 4,541 square feet store also next to Urban Cookhouse. Buckle is known for their ever-changing selection of denim, apparel, accessories and shoes.

Pandora will open in late 2022, in an 1,126 square feet store next to Anthropologie and J. Jill. Pandora designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices.