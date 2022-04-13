Tickets now on sale for 2022 Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lauren Sisler Lauren Sisler 1 Lauren Sisler, a sports broadcaster for ESPN, the SEC Network and AL.com, is the scheduled keynote speaker for the 2022 Hoover Mayor's Prayer Breakfast.

Tickets went on sale this week for the 2022 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

Lauren Sisler, a two-time national and regional Emmy award-winning sports broadcaster who joined ESPN and the SEC Network in 2016 as a sideline reporter for college football and gymnastics, is scheduled as the keynote speaker.

Sisler also works as a sports reporter and host for AL.com. In addition to her 16 years in broadcasting, the 37-year-old Sisler is a frequent speaker on the topics of substance abuse, addiction, overcoming challenges and resilience.

Sisler’s parents both died unexpectedly of a fentanyl overdose within hours of each other in March 2003 when she was an 18-year-old freshman at Rutgers University. Both her parents had been dealing with chronic pain — her father from his service in the Navy and her mother from a degenerative disc disease.

Doctors had prescribed them a variety of drugs to deal with pain and depression that over the course of several years led to addiction and ultimately their deaths with an overdose, Sisler said.

She was devastated, and for a long time ashamed, but now is excited about the opportunity to use her story to impact and hopefully help save other people’s lives, she said.

She wants to help break the stigma of addiction, look at what can be done to prevent it, and give people resources to combat it once they or a loved one already are struggling with it, she said. She now serves on the board of directors for the Addiction Prevention Coalition.

Tickets for the 2022 Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast cost $25 plus a $3 processing fee and went on sale April 12 through the Hoover Library Theatre box office by phone at 205-444-7888, online at hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre or in person at 200 Municipal Drive.

The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is sponsored by the Hoover Beautification Board.