Top 10 Stories of 2024

by

As 2024 draws to a close, we wanted to highlight some of top news stories that defined life along the 280 corridor this year by highlight our top ten stories of 2024, as curated by editor Taylor Bright. Here's our full list.

#10: New Marshalls expected to open end of August

We wouldn’t normally include a story about a store opening here, but you all loved some Marshall’s and we wanted to recognize it.

Read the full story here.

#9: Miss Alabama’s Teen living out dream to compete for national title

This was a good-news story about a local teen who was living her dream. 

Read the full story here.

#8: Opened amid isolation, cafe serves coffee, community

A story about a thriving business that was born out of isolation. Read it here.

#7: Judge dismisses case brought by parents of Chelsea teen

This was the final chapter in a sad story which recently concluded. 

Read the full story here.

#6: The power to save: Why talking about mental health matters

This fall we ran a series of important stories about mental health. This was the centerpiece story of the series. Read it here

#5: Faith leads former MLB all-star to Briarwood

Who brings their family across the world to take a job in North Shelby County? A former Major League Baseball player who made a leap of faith.

Read the full story here.

#4: One last Christmas for trees at Lloyd’s lot

This year was the last year for Christmas trees at the Lloyd’s lot. Our story talked to the family who has come to Birmingham from North Carolina with their trees for the last 30 years.

Read the full story here.

#3: Chelsea softball player hired as Mountain Brook’s first female firefighter in over 10 years

This was a fascinating look at a former Chelsea softball player who was hired as Mountain Brook’s first female firefighter in 10 years.

Read the full story here.

#2: Reimagining the landscape

We took a further look into what Hoover was looking to develop in their “tech corridor” on U.S. 280.

Read the full story here.

#1: A year of storms after rainbow controversy: Newly installed board takes over; director resigns

This year North Shelby Library continued its transformation and inducted a new board. We looked at what kicked off the controversy there.

Read the full story here.