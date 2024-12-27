Top 24 Photos of 2024: See the full list

by ,

As we approach the end of 2024, we’re taking the time to highlight the best 24 photos that appeared in 280 Living this year—hoping to illustrate how vibrant life was along the 280 corridor this year along the way.  

Miss Alabama Teen Ali Mims hosted the Joyful Noise Talent Show this January, which benefitted her nonprofit, Joyful Noise, which aims to increase music education in special needs classrooms across the state. At the talent show, children were able to perform their favorite songs in front of an audience. 

#23: 

In November, the third annual Bikes For Kids Rodeo in Chelsea raised funds for the Bikes 4 Kids nonprofit. The rodeo featured vendors, food trucks, musicians and, of course, bucking horses and bulls. 

#22: 

In August, Oak Mountain High School students donned red, white and blue to cheer on the Eagles as they faced off against the Briarwood Christian School Lions. The fan support seemed to help the Eagles: they nabbed a 38-28 victory that night.

#21:

In March, students at Greystone Elementary School participated in a Liberty Learning event at their school, starting with the Super Citizen Kickoff pictured here. This event was put on by the Liberty Learning Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to promote civics education in K-12 schools in the state through immersive events such as this one. 

#20: 

In May, the Oak Mountain High School boys soccer team won the Class 7A state championship. The Eagles beat Auburn High School 3-0 for the title, bagging the program’s first state title since 2017.

#19:

In October, community members looking for some fall fun turned out for Mt. Laurel’s Fall Festival. Pumpkin picking, rides and shopping from vendors were all on the docket for festival goers. 

#18:

The city of Hoover is looking into transforming U.S. 280’s “tech corridor,” in the Meadow Brook area, from acres of asphalt to walkable greenspaces—drawing inspiration from cities such as Alpharetta and Sandy Springs, Ga. and Brentwood, Tenn. This could make a difference for people who work in the area, such as Stephen Springfield, who is pictured here with his dog, Riley, who would utilize greenspaces in the area to spend time with his dog.  

#17:

Chris Sykes is the executive director of the Alabama Wildlife Center, housed at Oak Mountain State Park. Here, Sykes lives out his dreams of getting to work with birds by helping rehabilitate injured birds, as well as fundraising for AWC’s mission.

#16:

Inez Smith might be a familiar face if you frequent the Chelsea Public Library. The 97-year-old volunteer has been helping out at the library since 2003.

#15:

While the Briarwood Christian School football team might not have had a dream season, coming out with a 5-5 record and missing out on the playoffs, you wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at their fans. Cheerleaders, band members and fans were there through thick and thin cheering on the Lions all fall long. 

#14:

This year marked Hoover City School’s superintendent Kevin Maddox’s first full calendar year in the role since he was selected for it in September 2023. Maddox, who previously worked as a principal and assistant superintendent in the Homewood school district, told the Hoover Sun in March that he considers this job the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

#13:

Earlier this year, the City of Hoover approved a new Parks, Public Spaces and Recreation Plan for the city, outlining goals for the next two decades. Top priorities for the next several years include expanding the trails system in the city, as well as upgrading parks and recreation amenities and programs. 

#12:

In September, marching bands from around Shelby County gathered at Heardmont Park to showcase their halftime shows. In this picture, Chelsea High School’s Hornet Pride marching band and color guard performs its show “Heavy in the Crown,” which featured a medley of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “The Edge of Glory,” “Vienna” and “Viva la Vida.”

#11:

This summer, Spain Park track and field throws coach Cutis Thompson competed in the Paris Olympics, his second time competing on the Olympic field. Thompson competed in the javelin throw, and while he didn’t make it to the final round, Thompson told 280 Living that getting to be around other Olympians made his experience.

#10:

Riverview Animal Clinic marked 40 years of helping pets and their owners along the 280 corridor. The clinic, which opened its doors in 1984, remains one of the only independently owned and operated animal clinics in the greater Birmingham area.

#9:

In May, seniors at Briarwood Christian School celebrated their graduation. 136 students graduated from the school, racking up a total of $8.2 million in scholarships for college.

#8:

Throughout the summer, locals made use of all of the amenities that parks along the 280 corridor had to offer. This included the fitness court at Veterans Park in Hoover, seen here, as well as other park amenities, such as the splash pad at Melrose Park in Chelsea. 

#7:

Oak Mountain Middle School math teacher Jeff Norris was named Alabama’s Teacher of the Year. Norris, who has taught all over Shelby County Schools, has been at Oak Mountain Middle School since 2020. In addition to teaching math in unique and interactive ways to his students, Norris also hosts a podcast, “The Power of a Moment.”

#6:

It was a dream season for the Spain Park High School football team. The Jags had an undefeated run through the regular season and made it to the third round of the state playoffs.

#5:

In October, Chelsea native Brooke Burback became the first female firefighter in over a decade at Mountain Brook Fire Department. Burback grew up in Chelsea and played softball at Chelsea High School.

#4:

#3:

Miss Alabama Teen Ali Mims is living her dream. The Chelsea High School senior won the title of Miss Alabama Teen in April and is now on her way to competing for the title of Miss America Teen in Orlando at the start of the new year. 

#2:

Spain Park High School’s flag football team made history this year. The Jags were the runner-up in the Class 6A-7A flag football state championship, earning the first ever red map trophy since the sport became part of the ASHAA championship program. 

#1:

