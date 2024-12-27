Top 24 Photos of 2024: See the full list

As we approach the end of 2024, we’re taking the time to highlight the best 24 photos that appeared in 280 Living this year—hoping to illustrate how vibrant life was along the 280 corridor this year along the way.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney JJ Robideaux, a fifth grader at Mt Laurel Elementary who is nonverbal, performs the song “Let it Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen” during the third annual Joyful Noise Talent Show, hosted by Miss Hoover’s Teen Ali Mims at Double Oak Community Church on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Proceeds from the talent show benefit bringing music classes and instruments to special needs classrooms in the state of Alabama.

Miss Alabama Teen Ali Mims hosted the Joyful Noise Talent Show this January, which benefitted her nonprofit, Joyful Noise, which aims to increase music education in special needs classrooms across the state. At the talent show, children were able to perform their favorite songs in front of an audience.

#23:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt A cowboy rides a bucking horse during the Bikes4Kids Rodeo in Chelsea on Nov. 2, 2024.

In November, the third annual Bikes For Kids Rodeo in Chelsea raised funds for the Bikes 4 Kids nonprofit. The rodeo featured vendors, food trucks, musicians and, of course, bucking horses and bulls.

#22:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Student of Oak Mountain wears skin paint to resemble player's jersey, and waves the American flag in honor of the game theme, USA. Aug. 23, 2024.

In August, Oak Mountain High School students donned red, white and blue to cheer on the Eagles as they faced off against the Briarwood Christian School Lions. The fan support seemed to help the Eagles: they nabbed a 38-28 victory that night.

#21:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Second graders at Greystone Elementary participated in the Super Citizen Kickoff event with the Liberty Learning Foundation on Friday, March 8, 2024. Greystone Elementary is the first school in the Hoover City Schools district to participate in the Liberty Learning Foundation.

In March, students at Greystone Elementary School participated in a Liberty Learning event at their school, starting with the Super Citizen Kickoff pictured here. This event was put on by the Liberty Learning Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to promote civics education in K-12 schools in the state through immersive events such as this one.

#20:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Oak Mountain celebrates with the Class 7A boys championship trophy after defeating Auburn 3-0 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

In May, the Oak Mountain High School boys soccer team won the Class 7A state championship. The Eagles beat Auburn High School 3-0 for the title, bagging the program’s first state title since 2017.

#19:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt A little girl on a spinning ride waves to the nearby riders at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on Oct. 12, 2024.

In October, community members looking for some fall fun turned out for Mt. Laurel’s Fall Festival. Pumpkin picking, rides and shopping from vendors were all on the docket for festival goers.

#18:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Stephen Springfield plays with his dog Riley while eating lunch in the back of his car in Meadow Brook Coporate Park off of Hwy 280 on October 9, 2024. Springfield commutes from Homewood, so he relies on the presence of green spaces to spend time with Riley on his break.

The city of Hoover is looking into transforming U.S. 280’s “tech corridor,” in the Meadow Brook area, from acres of asphalt to walkable greenspaces—drawing inspiration from cities such as Alpharetta and Sandy Springs, Ga. and Brentwood, Tenn. This could make a difference for people who work in the area, such as Stephen Springfield, who is pictured here with his dog, Riley, who would utilize greenspaces in the area to spend time with his dog.

#17:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Chris Sykes, the executive director of the Alabama Wildlife Center at Oak Mountain State Park, holds an Eurasian Eagle Owl on Nov. 21, 2024.

Chris Sykes is the executive director of the Alabama Wildlife Center, housed at Oak Mountain State Park. Here, Sykes lives out his dreams of getting to work with birds by helping rehabilitate injured birds, as well as fundraising for AWC’s mission.

#16:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Inez Smith, 97, cuts out campfire shapes for a children’s activity as she volunteers at the Chelsea Public Library on, June 3, 2024.

Inez Smith might be a familiar face if you frequent the Chelsea Public Library. The 97-year-old volunteer has been helping out at the library since 2003.

#15:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Cheerleaders from Briarwood Christian warm up the crowd to cheer on the team on Aug. 23, 2024.

While the Briarwood Christian School football team might not have had a dream season, coming out with a 5-5 record and missing out on the playoffs, you wouldn’t be able to tell by looking at their fans. Cheerleaders, band members and fans were there through thick and thin cheering on the Lions all fall long.

#14:

× Expand Hoover City Schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox tests a hovercraft at Rocky Ridge Elementary School.

This year marked Hoover City School’s superintendent Kevin Maddox’s first full calendar year in the role since he was selected for it in September 2023. Maddox, who previously worked as a principal and assistant superintendent in the Homewood school district, told the Hoover Sun in March that he considers this job the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

#13:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Veronica Walker, 16, a sophomore at John Carroll Catholic High School, practices at the Hoover Archery Park.

Earlier this year, the City of Hoover approved a new Parks, Public Spaces and Recreation Plan for the city, outlining goals for the next two decades. Top priorities for the next several years include expanding the trails system in the city, as well as upgrading parks and recreation amenities and programs.

#12:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Members of the Chelsea color guard perform at the Shelby County Band Showcase.

In September, marching bands from around Shelby County gathered at Heardmont Park to showcase their halftime shows. In this picture, Chelsea High School’s Hornet Pride marching band and color guard performs its show “Heavy in the Crown,” which featured a medley of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “The Edge of Glory,” “Vienna” and “Viva la Vida.”

#11:

× Expand Photo courtesy of Curtis Thompson Spain Park throws coach Curtis Thompson poses on the Seine River at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

This summer, Spain Park track and field throws coach Cutis Thompson competed in the Paris Olympics, his second time competing on the Olympic field. Thompson competed in the javelin throw, and while he didn’t make it to the final round, Thompson told 280 Living that getting to be around other Olympians made his experience.

#10:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Dr. Amy Tate, left, holds Jake, a Labrador mix, as MarKecia Kemp, a veterinary assistant, moves a laser over his broken toe during an appointment at Riverview Animal Clinic on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The clinic has been serving residents in the Birmingham-metro area along U.S. 280 for 40 years.

Riverview Animal Clinic marked 40 years of helping pets and their owners along the 280 corridor. The clinic, which opened its doors in 1984, remains one of the only independently owned and operated animal clinics in the greater Birmingham area.

#9:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Briarwood Christian School celebrates the Lions Class of 2024 with commencement at Briarwood Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

In May, seniors at Briarwood Christian School celebrated their graduation. 136 students graduated from the school, racking up a total of $8.2 million in scholarships for college.

#8:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hannah Ray, 5, jumps off a block on the fitness court at Veterans Park as she and Mollie Maxie play on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Throughout the summer, locals made use of all of the amenities that parks along the 280 corridor had to offer. This included the fitness court at Veterans Park in Hoover, seen here, as well as other park amenities, such as the splash pad at Melrose Park in Chelsea.

#7:

× Expand Alabama Teacher of the Year Jeff Norris recording his podcast, “The Power of a Moment” in his classroom at Oak Mountain Middle School.

Oak Mountain Middle School math teacher Jeff Norris was named Alabama’s Teacher of the Year. Norris, who has taught all over Shelby County Schools, has been at Oak Mountain Middle School since 2020. In addition to teaching math in unique and interactive ways to his students, Norris also hosts a podcast, “The Power of a Moment.”

#6:

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Spain Park linebacker John Higginbotham (10) leads the Jaguars through the tunnel at Tiger Stadium before a game between Spain Park and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Chilton County High School.

It was a dream season for the Spain Park High School football team. The Jags had an undefeated run through the regular season and made it to the third round of the state playoffs.

#5:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Brooke Burback of Mountain Brook Fire Department chats with the recruits' class president Jackson Trotman at the Over the Mountain Regional Training Center in Mountain Brook on Oct. 1, 2024.

In October, Chelsea native Brooke Burback became the first female firefighter in over a decade at Mountain Brook Fire Department. Burback grew up in Chelsea and played softball at Chelsea High School.

#4:

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Jackson Reagan does an ollie over a curb at the Finley Center.

Earlier this year, the City of Hoover approved a new Parks, Public Spaces and Recreation Plan for the city, outlining goals for the next two decades. Top priorities for the next several years include expanding the trails system in the city, as well as upgrading parks and recreation amenities and programs.

#3:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Miss Alabama's Teen 2024 Ali Mims selects a purse at the Clothes Tree in Hoover on October 18, 2024. Mims will be competing at the Miss America's Teen pageant in Orlando at the turn of the new year.

Miss Alabama Teen Ali Mims is living her dream. The Chelsea High School senior won the title of Miss Alabama Teen in April and is now on her way to competing for the title of Miss America Teen in Orlando at the start of the new year.

#2:

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Spain Park's Nylah Cottrell (7) claps for her team during the Spain Park vs Central Phenix-City game at the AHSAA Class 7A Flag Football State Championship, played at Protective Stadium.

Spain Park High School’s flag football team made history this year. The Jags were the runner-up in the Class 6A-7A flag football state championship, earning the first ever red map trophy since the sport became part of the ASHAA championship program.

#1:

