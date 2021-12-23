Track project approved for Chelsea High School

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Coach Clifford Lee

Plans for a new track at Chelsea High School are moving forward.

A memorandum of agreement with Shelby County and the City of Westover for a turf and competition track project at Chelsea High School was approved during the Dec. 21 Chelsea City Council meeting.

The $1.3 million project will include track, turf and fencing. Mayor Tony Picklesimer said the project has been in the works for a long time and is still not to the finish line. He thanked County Manager Chad Scroggins who was in attendance at the meeting, for his help in moving the process forward.

Chelsea High School track and cross country coach Clifford Lee was in attendance at the meeting, along with some of his team. He addressed the mayor and council, thanking them for their work on the project.

“This is all we've been talking about for a long time, something we've been really excited about,” Lee said. “Whenever I do something, I believe in giving 100% effort both in the classroom and on the track. Even though I’ve only been in the community for a short time, I can already tell the athletes, students and parents share that same sentiment.”

Lee said that sometimes being good enough simply isn't good enough and that no one strives for complacently.

“In the past six months, the track and cross country teams have continually have improved, with over 50 personal records and 20 new school records,” he said. “This is done without a track, not because we don't have one, but in spite of not having one.”

He said some of the hardships they’ve had to overcome without a track include not being able to practice at certain times due to weather or other circumstances, shortened or missed workouts and some students’ inability to attend off campus practices.

“We have state champions, school record holders, state and national qualifiers who don't have a track to practice on that have made it basically on determination and hard work,” Lee said.

A track of their own will not only help the track and cross country athletes, but also the other sports on campus. Chelsea High School will move up to class 7A next year and face an increase in competition.

A school system survey is now available on the city of Chelsea’s website to gauge the interest of residents. As of Dec. 21, there were 803 responses (632 from Chelsea residents) out of the 11,264 registered voters in the city. The mayor encouraged residents to complete the survey.

Other items approved include:

Increasing the number of members on the Park & Recreation Board from 13 to 15. Members approved during the meeting included: David Burton, Jason Rudakas, John Palladino, Melissa Townsend, Jonathan Gill, John Chamblee, Tiffany Bolen, Nina Janchenko, Laura Cruce, Phillip Bolen and Teresa Chamblee.

Authorization for the mayor to enter into an agreement with Red State Strategies to conduct a telephone survey regarding the school system to likely voters on school system questions.

Declaring January 2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness month in the City of Chelsea

Amendments to employee handbook

Amendment to previous ordinance in regard to business licenses

Approval to pay the city’s bills

Important Dates

Dec. 23, 24 and 31: City Hall closed

Dec. 28-Jan. 7: Christmas tree recycling program. Because of road construction the drop point will be across Liberty Road in gravel part of hwy 47 complex

Jan. 1-Feb. 15: 2022 business license renewals

Jan. 4: Council meeting

Jan. 15: Bulk trash pick up

Jan. 17: City Hall closed for MLK Jr. Day

Jan. 18: Council meeting

Jan. 21: Deadline to submit Nick Grant applications

Feb. 26: Celebrate Arbor Day at the Weldon Pavilion