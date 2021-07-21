Transport vehicle approved, baseball champions honored

The 9U World Series Championship Chelsea Diamondback Predators team was recognized during the Chelsea city council meeting on July 21.

Each team member received a congratulatory certificates from Mayor Tony Picklesimer, along with a city of Chelsea pin.

The team also signed a banner that will be on display at the Chelsea Community Center.

Head coach Tim Stanfield said he thought after their first few games of the season, it was going to be an interesting year, but things turned around.

“These guys grew together about as good as any team I’ve ever seen,” Stanfield said.

After a 15-0 loss to Northport, he said they started hitting the ball better. The team went on to state where they played two close games, but lost both.

The Diamondback Predators made it to the World Series and faced Northport again, but this time came away with a win.

“I couldn't be more proud of these guys,” Stanfield said.

Members in attendance at the council meeting were: Carter Smith, Cooper Vick, Austin Kane, Colt Defour, Maddox Pate, Turner Calloway, Luke Allison, Hollis Kitchens, Christian Lake, Seli Jenkins, Wyatt Stanfield. Hunter Reed, Hudson Reed, Trent Reed (coach) Bobby Lake (coach), Jordan Allison (coach), Tim Stanfield (coach).

The council approved three resolutions:

Appointed Mary Ann Moore to the Library Board

Purchase of a transport unit, power stretcher, and stair chair for the Chelsea Fire & Rescue Department. (The lead time on a new transport unit is about a year).

Approval for the city’s bills to be paid

Four ordinances of annexation were approved:

Jeanette Wells for property located at 2451 Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett consisting of 0.11 acres.

Steve Slatton for property located at 620 Highway 438, Wilsonville consisting of 5 acres.

Lori Krauss for property located at 248 Chelsea Farms Lane consisting of 10.74 acres.

Frank & Margaret Gray for property located at 2209 Highway 336 consisting of 2.06 acres.

During the community forum, Emily Sims said that summer reading is winding down at the Chelsea Library; the library will be hosting a Harry Potter birthday party on July 31 and Tot Time has expanded to two days. Beginning in August, it will be on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Council member Casey Morris congratulatedJane Ann Mueller from the community center for her commitment to the community center and also for being named the Shelby Chamber’s ambassador of the month.

“It's an honor to serve the City of Chelsea as liaison to Shelby County to those events. Thank you for allowing me that,” Mueller said.

The Splash Pad at Melrose Park opened Tuesday. Mueller clarified that it cannot be reserved for private parties, but a pavilion can be reserved.

She also noted that room rentals at the community center are increasing and they are booking all the way into next year.

Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee thanked the council for approving his request for a transport unit.

He reported that from Jan. 1 through June 30, they ran a total of 853 calls (532 medical and 358 transported to the hospital), an average of 1.98 a day.

Those numbers are only about 19 calls less than 2020.

“On average, 14 times each week, people are getting transported to hospitals from Chelsea,” Lee said. “Our goal is to provide the best emergency services to the people in the city. No other municipalities have their own transport.”

He said other cities on the I-65 corridor are looking to form a transport service because of the lack of service by private ambulances.

“We are way ahead of the game,” he said. “It is by far the best service we can provide to our citizens,” Lee said. “We have control from time of arrival to your home, two Chelsea paramedics travel to the hospital. We will be with you the whole time. There's no doubt the transport services are the wave of the future.”

Dates to remember

July 26: Planning commission meeting at 6 p.m.

July 27: Monsters Inc. movie at the Chelsea Community Center 1 p.m.

Aug. 3: City council meeting at City Hall 6 p.m.

Aug 17: City council meeting at City Hall 6 p.m.

Oct. 2: Bulk trash pick up