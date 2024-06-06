Trees planted, additional parking option discussed for sports complex

× Expand Photo courtesy of Paula Davis New trees planted at the Chelsea Sports Complex

A total of 15 new trees were recently planted at the Chelsea Sports Complex on Highway 11.

Chelsea’s Tree Commissioner, Paula Davis. said the mayor came to the commission with a request for trees at the ballpark to create shade for the players and their families but also to beautify the space and create a more unified landscape.

“We met with the mayor and other Chelsea staff and created a plan that fit the bill,” Davis said. “There are several Yoshino Cherry trees that line the drive back to the new fields that will be beautiful in the spring.”

The other trees including Trident Maples and Exclamation Plane Trees were selected for shade, fall color, and ease of maintenance throughout the park.

During the June 4 Chelsea Council meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer thanked Davis and her team for their work on the project.

“They planted mature trees around Weldon Pavilion and phase two as part of this year's annual tree commission project and I’d like to thankPaula and her team and Bart [Pettus] from the park and rec department,” Picklesimer said. “It’s very well done and they are very prevalent when you get to the park. It looks really good.”

The city council authorized the mayor to approve an estimate for an overflow parking area project at the sports complex. The proposal is for a second parking lot to be added at phase two that would 80 more spaces right behind the existing parking area that is very much needed, the mayor said.

“For those of us who spend a lot of time at the ballpark, when we have a high school game and a little league game going on at the same time, it was a madhouse,” Picklesimer said. “People were parking near phase one to walk to phase two. This will greatly relieve that. As a citizen and granddad I appreciate this very much.”

Picklesimer said he and council member Casey Morris recently attended the walkthrough of new grandstands at Chelsea High School. New bleachers have been installed on what was the former visitors side that will now be the home side.

“It's going to be really nice,” Morris said. “We've got something to be really proud of with the completion of bleachers, concession stand and locker room space.”

Picklesimer thanked the council for allowing those upgrades to happen and said it’s something everyone can be proud of.

Upcoming dates:

June 12: Council work session, 5 p.m., to discuss a potential change in the city’s form of government.

June 17: Chelsea Municipal Court

June 18: Chelsea Council meeting 6 p.m.

June 19: City hall closed for Juneteenth

June 24: Chelsea Planning Commission, 6 p.m.

June 29: ChelseaFest and the Big kaboom, 6 p.m.

July 2 and 16: Chelsea Council meeting 6 p.m.

July 4: City Hall closed for Independence Day

July 19-21: Back to school sales tax holiday

Photos courtesy of Paula Davis