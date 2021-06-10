'Trolls World Tour' hits big screen for 2021 Free Friday Flicks in Hoover

× Expand Still image from Trolls World Tour movie trailer

The Free Friday Flicks outdoor summer movie series continues this Friday, June 11, with a showing of “Trolls World Tour” at Veterans Park in Hoover.

The 2020 animated feature tells the story of two trolls named Poppy and Branch who discover their group of trolls is just one of six troll tribes scattered over six lands devoted to six kinds of music: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock.

The queen of the hard rock trolls, aided by her father King Thrash, wants to destroy all the other kinds of music and let rock reign, so Poppy, Branch and their friends set out to visit all the other troll tribes and unify them to save them from the hard rock queen.

People providing voices for the movie include Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Cordon, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton and Mary J. Blige. The 90-minute movie is rated PG for mild rude humor. Read more about it at imdb.com.

The 30-foot-wide movie image is shown on a 38-foot-wide screen on the grassy area near the main pavilion at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road. The movie is scheduled to start at dusk. The sun sets at 7:57 p.m.

Keri Lane, the founder of the free movie series, encourages people to come early — around 6:30 p.m. — and have picnics in the park prior to the show. Milo’s Original Burger Bus and the ThirsTea Café are scheduled to be on site, but people are welcome to bring their own food. A playground is nearby.

Lane encourages people to bring blankets or lawn chairs to watch the movie.

To get updates on movie cancellations due to bad weather, follow Backyard Movie Parties on Twitter at @BYMovieParties or go to Free Friday Flicks on Facebook.

The first movie shown in this year’s series was the 1961 version of “101 Dalmatians” on June 4. The remaining movies scheduled are “Tom & Jerry: The Movie” on June 18 and “The Croods: A New Age” on June 25.

If one of the movies is not shown to inclement weather, the rain date is July 9.