Event Reminder: Trunk or Treat returns to Brook Hills on Oct. 26

The Church at Brook Hills is inviting the community to a night of candy, costumes and fun at its annual Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 26. The free family event will be held in the church parking lot from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., rain or shine.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume and bring bags or buckets for candy. A wide variety of creatively decorated cars will be parked with open trunks, each stocked with plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters.

The event is open to all and designed as a come-and-go experience, with no need to arrive at a specific time. Organizers assure families that the candy supply is well stocked throughout the evening.

Parking will be directed on-site by sheriff’s deputies and church staff. Handicapped parking is available. For more details, visit brookhills.org/trunkortreat or contact John Tice at 205-313-7749.