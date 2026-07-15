Tuskegee alumni donate snacks to Greystone YMCA summer program

× Expand Photo courtesy of William E. Mathis Lt Col Air Force (Ret) Screenshot

The Shelby County Tuskegee Alumni Club recently supported local children by donating snacks to the Greystone YMCA summer program.

Club members delivered the donation on June 18 as the organization's local summer community service project. The effort was a joint initiative between the Shelby County chapter and the Tuskegee University National Alumni Association.

Representing the club at the presentation were Walt Mathis, Wilda Noel, Robbin Scales and Dr. Conrad D. Brown. According to the organization, YMCA staff members were grateful for the contribution to the summer program.

The Shelby County Tuskegee Alumni Club encourages graduates to give their time, talents and financial support to Tuskegee University while also serving communities throughout Shelby County. The chapter's goals include promoting Tuskegee University in local schools, supporting alumni-owned businesses, providing book stipends for incoming freshmen and assisting alumni with career opportunities.