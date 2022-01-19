Two Chelsea firefighters receive promotions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris Chelsea firefighters promoted From left, Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee, Captain Billy Rickets, Lieutenant Zack Lee and Deputy Chief Jeff Russell. Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris.

Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Russell announced two officer promotions during the Jan. 18 Chelsea City Council meeting.

Billy Rickets was promoted to captain and Zack Lee was promoted to lieutenant. Russell said the promotions were made on Jan. 3.

Rickets began career as a firefighter in October 2010 and previously worked for the city of Selma and the city of Irondale before joining the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department in Dec. 2017.

Rickets currently works at Station 31 on C shift and serves as the department training officer, as well as other duties and responsibilities as station captain.

Zack Lee began his career as a firefighter in July 2015 and previously worked for Concord Fire and McCalla Fire. He joined the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department in Dec. 2015. He works at Station 31 on A shift and his responsibilities include department, vehicle and apparatus maintenance, tools and equipment and fire hose as well as his normal duties of being a company officer which include emergency response and mitigation.

Russell said both men are assets to the department and shared some advice that he was given years ago.

“I'd like to say to both of you that not every day is going to offer us an opportunity to save a life, but what every day will offer us is an opportunity to affect one,” Russell said. “That was told to me a long time ago and I hope you take it to heart.”

Russell also thanked the families of Rickets and Lee who were in attendance for their support, saying that without them, their husbands’ success wouldn’t be possible.

“I know you’re both going to do well,” he said. “These guys are go-getters. When you make assignments to them, you don't have to follow up because it gets done. That's certainly satisfying for me and [Chief] Joe [Lee] and I.”

Mayor pro-tem Scott Weygand sat in for Mayor Picklesimer, who was not in attendance at the meeting.

Weygand gave his congratulations to Rickets and Lee and thanked them on behalf of the city.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 1-3pm in the council chambers at Chelsea City Hall. No reservations are required and shots will be available for the first and second doses, as well as boosters. For more info call city hall 205-678-8455 ext. 3.

The only resolutions on the meeting agenda was to declare property from the community center a surplus and the authorization of its disposal and approval to pay the city’s bills.

Important Dates

Jan. 20: Public hearing on Chelsea City school system. 6 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church.

Jan 24: Chelsea Planning Commission meeting. 6 p.m.

Feb 1: City Council meeting. Pre-council at 5/council at 6

Feb. 15: City Council meeting. Pre-council at 5/council at 6

Feb. 15: Business license renewal deadline

Feb. 25-27: Severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday

Feb. 26: Arbor day celebration at the Weldon Pavilion