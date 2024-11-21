Two local schools named to U.S. News & World Report list

× Expand Starnes Digital Shelby County Board of Education The front of the Shelby County Schools building in Columbiana on Nov. 4, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

Two local schools made the Best Elementary and Best Middle Schools rankings from U.S. News and World Report. Mt Laurel Elementary School was ranked No. 4 on the Best Elementary Schools in Alabama listing. Oak Mountain Intermediate was listed as No. 4 on the Best Middle Schools in Alabama listing. Both schools are a part of the Shelby County Schools system. The new list was released Nov. 14.