Two local schools named to U.S. News & World Report list

Two local schools made the Best Elementary and Best Middle Schools rankings from U.S. News and World Report. Mt Laurel Elementary School was ranked No. 4 on the Best Elementary Schools in Alabama listing. Oak Mountain Intermediate was listed as No. 4 on the Best Middle Schools in Alabama listing. Both schools are a part of the Shelby County Schools system. The new list was released Nov. 14.