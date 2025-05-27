U.S. News and World Report ranks Hoover as 25th best place to live

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201102_Patriot_Shootout30 Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover, Alabama

U.S. News & World Report this month ranked Hoover No. 25 in its 2025-26 list of the 250 best places to live in the United States.

Hoover also was ranked as the No. 1 place to live in Alabama and 17th in the nation among small cities.

U.S. News’ analysis evaluates data related to the quality of life, desirability, job market and affordability of 859 U.S. cities. The factors include crime rates, cost of living, job market, net migration, climate, quality of education and more.

Last month, Hoover was ranked No. 15 in the best places to live in the United States by livability.com.

“We are so grateful for these accolades from reputable, national news agencies,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said in a news release. “We don't think it's by accident. We work very hard to make sure that the quality of life in Hoover is outstanding, that our schools get the proper support that they need and that our businesses feel loved and appreciated.

“Most of all, we make it a daily priority for our citizens to feel safe in every environment they find themselves in,” Brocato said. “Our city employees love what they do, and it shows. And it says a lot about our citizens — about the tireless work they do volunteering and staying involved in so many aspects throughout our community. Getting accolades like this one from U.S. News & World Report is the result of a team effort, and we are so honored that others recognize it!”

See the complete list by U.S. News & World Report here, and see a few more details about Hoover here.