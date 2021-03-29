UM announces cyber tuition for graduate programs, discounted summer tuition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Neal Wagner. Out-of-state students who enroll in the University of Montevallo’s online graduate programs beginning with the 2021-22 academic year will pay the same as in-state graduate students as a result of the university’s new cyber tuition rates.

Out-of-state students who enroll in the University of Montevallo’s online graduate programs beginning with the 2021-22 academic year will pay the same as in-state graduate students as a result of the University’s new cyber tuition rates.

The University’s Board of Trustees approved the cyber tuition rates during its Feb. 12 meeting.

As a result of the cyber tuition rates, students who are enrolled in all-online graduate courses through UM’s Stephens College of Business or College of Education & Human Development will pay the same tuition as in-state graduate students, whether they are in state or out of state.

To learn more about UM’s graduate studies programs, visit montevallo.edu/graduate-studies.

Cyber tuition is the latest effort in the university’s ongoing commitment to providing a high-quality education at an affordable price.

UM’s tuition has been frozen since the 2018-19 academic year, and will remain the same through at least the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

The university has also reduced its summer tuition rates for multiple years and will continue to offer reduced summer tuition rates to students this year.

To apply for UM’s undergraduate and graduate programs and take advantage of the university’s focus on affordability and high quality, visit montevallo.edu/apply.

– Submitted by Neal Wagner.