UM named top college theater program in Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of Neal Wagner. The University of Montevallo’s College of Fine Arts Department of Theatre was recognized by onstageblog.com as the Top College Theatre Program in Alabama in the website’s recent state rankings.

The Department of Theatre in the University of Montevallo’s College of Fine Arts was recognized by onstageblog.com as the Top College Theatre Program in Alabama in the website’s recent state rankings.

The website recognized “college programs that are doing some amazing things and giving their students fantastic preparation for their various industries” from across the nation.

Each collegiate theater program was evaluated by a committee of students, educators, parents and alums. All degrees within these programs were adjudicated, including both performance, design and technology as well as direction, writing and any other areas of training. Factors taken into consideration were quality of faculty, variety of curriculum, facilities, career support, performance opportunities and scholarships, among others.

The UM Department of Theatre is proud to receive the recognition as it settles into its new home in the Center for the Arts and continues to grow and support its diverse student population.

“Recently earning membership in the National Association of Schools of Theatre and receiving this latest recognition as the leader in the state for theater training exemplify the college’s commitment to the highest standards of career preparation and our community’s pursuit of excellence in the arts and communication fields,” said Steven Peters, dean of the UM College of Fine Arts.

– Submitted by Neal Wagner.