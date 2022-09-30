Unique event to raise funds, awareness for youth aging out of foster care

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tammy Spence.

November is Homeless Youth Awareness Month. On Nov. 4, Second Shift will hold its third annual Swag The Bag trash bag art and fashion show to raise funds and awareness to prevent youth homelessness.

The foster care to homelessness pipeline is a straight shot! Approximately 65% of older transitional-aged youth who leave foster care do so without identified housing, becoming immediately homeless.

Swag The Bag benefits Alabama’s youth who are aging out of foster care and at risk of homelessness.

The event will begin at 6 p.m with a previewing of silent auction items and art and fashion entries.

The program will include a welcome from Second Shift followed by a buffet of Creole cuisine, and a motivational magic show from Birmingham’s award-winning magician, Brian Reaves.

Second Shift will present a short talk about the #fixABLE perspective of youth homelessness and a former foster youth will talk about her lived experience. Guests will then have the opportunity to text their art and fashion show votes. The evening will conclude with the recognition of the winners and the presentation of the first annual #ForThisOne “Starfish” award to an outstanding individual demonstrating passion and purpose toward youth who are aging out of foster care and at risk of homelessness.

Swag The Bag recreates the iconic trash bag ‘luggage’ of foster care into something fun. By turning trash bags into art and fashion, they want to send the message to youth in care and to the community that no one is disposable.

Swag The Bag is planned for Nov. 4, from 6:30-9 p.m. at Destined Events at 2969 Pelham Parkway.

Contestants can register to create a work of art or fashion and be eligible to receive cash prizes and ticket holders can expect to enjoy the most unique event of the season.

Purchase tickets: https://secure.givelively.org/event/second-shift/swag-the-bag-2022.

Contestants can register: https://www.secondshiftalabama.org/swag-the-bag.

Learn more about the event and the organization at: secondshiftalabama.org.