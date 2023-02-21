University of Montevallo tuition rates remain the same for sixth year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wesley Hallman.

To help maintain its status as one of the best quality-for-cost higher education institutions in the state, the University of Montevallo’s Board of Trustees voted on Feb. 10 to once again freeze tuition at the same rate it has been since the 2018-2019 school year.

“The University family is proud that we have capped tuition rates at Montevallo for the sixth year in a row,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “Trustees, faculty, staff and benefactors have made a quality college degree accessible and affordable for high school graduates, community college transfers and adult learners. Freezing tuition for another year helps tremendously as we prepare our students for thoughtful citizenry and meaningful careers.”

To further help incoming students, the University is waiving the ACT/SAT test score requirement for admission and is offering scholarships to students based on their high school GPA through fall 2024.

As a result, students who do not submit ACT or SAT test scores when applying for any term in 2023-2024 will not be disadvantaged in the application or scholarship review process.

The University will award scholarships to students without test scores who have at least a 3.0 cumulative high school GPA.UM is also participating in Free College Application Week Feb. 20-24.

During this time, high school seniors, transfer students and graduate students can apply to UM without paying an application fee. This promotion excludes graduate applications for Speech-Language Pathology.

Come see why You Belong at Montevallo by attending UM’s Preview Day on March 4 or Transfer Day on March 10.

To learn more, visit montevallo.edu/admissions-aid.