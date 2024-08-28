Upcoming events for Shelby County

× Expand Mt Laurel Fall Festival Mt Laurel Fall Festival

Upcoming Events in Shelby County

• August 31: Zombie Backyard Ultra; Oak Mountain State Park

• August 31-September 1: Summer Sizzlers 10s; Pelham Racquet Club

• September 7: Tinglewood Festival; Orr Park

• September 12: Taste of Shelby County; Inverness Country Club

• September 13-15: USTA Southern 55s; Pelham Racquet Club

• September 20-21: A Reunion to Die For by the Pelham BEAT; Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena

• September 21: Hold the Fort 5k and 10k benefiting Blanket Fort Hope; Oak Mountain State Park

• September 21: Oktoberfest; Helena Amphitheater

• September 25: TSCC 2024 Annual Public Safety Awards; Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena

• September 27-29: BUSA Birmingham Bash Soccer Tournament; Dunnavant Valley Fields

• October 12: Discover Shelby Fest; Old Mill Square Park

• October 12: Shelby Iron Works Fall Festival; Shelby Iron Works Park

• October 12: Mt Laurel Fall Festival

• October 18: Birmingham Bulls Opening Night; Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena

Source: Shelby County Commission