Update on closures along the U.S. 280 corridor

With a Winter Storm Warning in effect, several area schools, municipalities and organizations will be closed Friday. The Chelsea Public Library and North Shelby Library both announced Thursday they would be closed. This comes after both Shelby County Schools and Hoover City Schools announced closures for Friday.

The Chelsea Public Library said they would be closed on Friday and Saturday, reopening on Monday. The Chelsea Community Center also announced it would be closed on Friday.

The North Shelby Library said they would be closed on Friday and monitor the weather to make a decision on whether they would be open on Saturday.

The Oaks Golf Course at Oak Mountain State Park will continue to be closed through Monday. They closed on Wednesday due to the cold temperatures.

Several municipalities that cover the U.S. 280 area are also closed on Friday, including Hoover City Hall, the Shelby County courthouse, Chelsea City Hall, the Jefferson County courthouse and satellite offices. As of the time of this post, the Shelby County Commission offices will be open.

"County leadership is evaluating the situation closely, but at this time our plan is to remain open," said Assistant County Manager Jesslan Wilson on Thursday afternoon. "Updates regarding Shelby County office closures will be posted on our website as soon as any announcements are made: www.shelbyal.com."

Shelby County Schools, Hoover City Schools and Briarwood Christian School all announced they will be closed on Friday due to the expected inclement weather. The Hoover City Schools in the U.S. 280 area include Spain Park High School, Berry Middle School and Greystone Elementary School.

Shelby County Schools also announced they would be closed on Friday. That includes all of the Chelsea schools and all of the Oak Mountain schools.

The Birmingham office of the National Weather Service said the effects of the storm will likely start at 2 a.m. on Friday and last until noon. Areas further south in Shelby County can expect the effects to start at midnight and last until 9 a.m.

"Dangerous or impossible driving conditions are expected across far northern portions of Central Alabama, with hazardous driving conditions extending further south," the weather service posted on their website. "Black ice will also be possible area-wide through Saturday morning."