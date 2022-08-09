Update on county roles, projects

Shelby County has seen several recent staff changes that were highlighted during the Aug. 8 meeting of the Shelby County Commission.

County Manager Chad Scroggins said one of the critical needs was in the infrastructure associated with water plants that have well over $100 million in assets. Scroggins said Phillip Crunk had experience working with water and wastewater transmission and vacated his job as the chief building official and Inspection services supervisor to go over and be a senior civil engineer over our water plants. It is already proving to be a very, very good move, Scroggins said.

In May, Scott Holladay was moved to the assistant county engineers role, which Scroggins said will help during the transition due to Randy Cole’s retirement, but also for management and in training of the team for future succession.

“Scott's been with the county for a very long time, is extremely knowledgeable and he's been trained very well by Randy and the folks that work in the different municipalities enjoy working with Scott,” Scroggins said.

David Willingham will take over as county engineer upon Cole’s retirement on Sept. 1.

Christie Pannell Hester has been promoted to director of development services where she will manage planning, zoning and building inspection services.

“We’re excited to have Christie in that role as she's been with us for almost 23 years. She knows how to manage that side,” Scroggins said.

Channell Blaine is a new principal planner who recently started in development services.

Trey Gauntt’s job has changed as the landfill was moved from development services back into facilities and general services. A job is posted for the position of facilities manager and Gauntt is now the chief Facilities Management Officer.

“We’re already seeing benefits coming by making these changes,” Scroggins said. “We're moving rapidly to kind of solidify the team and we're already seeing the benefits that are coming in making these changes”

In an update on Double Oak Park on CR-43, Scroggins said while all the trail signs are up and people are enjoying it, a formal ribbon will not be held until the pavilion, restrooms and parking are completed, potentially around Oct. 1.

A new pavilion is being constructed at Dunnavant Valley Fields near the 280 County Services Building that will help with not only activities at the park, but will also be a bus pick up and drop off for Shelby County Schools.

CFO Cheryl Naugher shared estimated expense projections for the county’s FY23 budget, but final numbers will be approved at a future meeting.

A new project is set for the Shelby County Jail, the second largest project ever approved by the commission. Thanks to saving over the years, the county will pay cash for the addition at the jail. Sheriff John Samaniego thanked the commission for working so hard on this expansion project.

“With the designated mental health block going in, that's cutting edge and you don't see anything like that in Alabama,” he said. This will really be outstanding.”

County Engineer Randy Cole was recognized by the commission with a proclamation for his “consistent performance and unmatched excellence and value to the many public operations and projects that were accomplished [during his tenure]. Cole will be honored with a retirement party before his last official day, Sept. 30.

Christie Pannell Hester shared that an open house with information on the county’s comprehensive plan will take place at the 280 County Services Building on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The public is invited to come in and look at drafts of future development maps.