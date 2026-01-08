USPS to host job fair in Birmingham on Jan. 9

× Expand Photo courtesy of USPS

The United States Postal Service will host a job fair on Friday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meadow Brook Post Office, 1900 Corporate Drive, to recruit applicants for Rural Carrier Associate and Assistant Rural Carrier positions.

The walk-in event requires no appointment, and USPS personnel will be available to answer questions about qualifications, benefits and the application process. Both positions start at $21.89 per hour and involve delivering and collecting mail along rural and suburban routes. Duties may include loading and unloading mail and parcels weighing up to 70 pounds and working outdoors in various weather conditions.

Rural Carrier Associates are part-time, on-call employees who fill in for regular carriers and may use the position as a pathway to a full-time career with benefits. Assistant Rural Carriers are non-career employees who also provide mail service along rural routes.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, able to pass a criminal background check, and available to work weekends and holidays. A valid state driver’s license and a safe driving record are required, and a personal vehicle may be necessary for some routes.

Applications are accepted online only at usps.com/careers.