Vacation Bible school is back

Photo courtesy Christ Fellowship Church.
After a year of hosting vacation bible school virtual, almost all local churches will host them in person.
After most VBS events had to be done virtually last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year almost all of the local churches will be hosting them in person. Here’s a list of churches in our coverage area and their VBS info.
Asbury United Methodist Church
► Where: 6690 Cahaba Valley Road
► Dates: June 28-July 1
► Time: 8:30 a.m. to noon
► Open to: Rising kindergartners through sixth graders
► Theme: TBA
► Phone: 205-995-1700
► Web: asburykidstown.org
Christ Church United Methodist
► Where: 5091 Caldwell Mill Road
► Dates: June 7-10
► Time: 9 a.m. to noon
► Open to: 4-year-olds through rising fifth graders
► Theme: Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God
► Phone: 205-991-5065
► Web: christchurchbham.com/VBS2021/
CrossBridge Church of Christ
► Where: 3039 Brook Highland Parkway
► Dates: June 7-11
► Time: 9 a.m. to noon
► Open to: 3K-fifth grade
► Theme: Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God
► Phone: 205-991-1978
► Web: crossbridgechurch.org
Double Oak Community Church
► Where: 115 Olmsted St.
► Dates: June 14-18
► Time: 9-11:45 a.m.
► Open to: Rising first- through sixth-graders
► Theme: Rocky Railway
► Phone: 205-995-9752
► Web: doubleoakcc.org/events/2021vbs
First Christian Church
► Where: 4954 Valleydale Road
► Dates: Sundays, July 11-Aug. 1
► Time: 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
► Open to: 3K-fifth grade (must be potty trained)
► Theme: Fruits of the Spirit
► Phone: 205-991-5000
► Web: fcc-bhm.org/vbs
Liberty Park Baptist Church
► Where: 12001 Liberty Parkway
► Dates: June 6-10
► Time: (Sunday 5-7 p.m.; Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to noon)
► Open to: Rising kindergartners through sixth graders
► Theme: Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God
► Phone: 205-969-1236
► Web: libertypark.org/vbs
Meadow Brook Baptist Church
► Where: 4984 Meadow Brook Road
► Dates: June 7-11
► Time: 9 a.m. to noon
► Open to: Kindergarten-fifth grade
► Theme: Destination Dig
► Phone: 205-991-8384
► Web: meadowbrookbaptist.org
North Shelby Baptist Church
► Where: 4100 Belcher Drive
► Dates: June 7-11
► Time: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
► Open to: Kindergarten-fifth grade
► Theme: Power Up: Raise Your Game
► Phone: 205-995-9056
► Web: northshelbybaptist.org/vacation-bible-school/
Oak Mountain Presbyterian (virtual)
► Where: 5080 Cahaba Valley Trace
► Dates: June 7-10 (bucket pickup June 6 3-5 p.m. and June 10 at 6 p.m. OMPC soccer field)
► Time: 9 a.m. to noon
► Open to: nursery-sixth grade
► Theme: Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God
► Phone: 205-995-9265
► Web: ompc.org/events
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
► Where: 7340 Cahaba Valley Road
► Dates: June 14-18
► Time: 8:35 a.m. to noon
► Theme: Birthday Blast: A Celebration of Life
► Open to: Rising kindergartners through fifth graders
► Phone: 205-980-1810
► Web: vbspro.events/p/events/sainttmarkvbs
Know a vacation Bible school that was left off the list? Email leagle@starnesmedia.com.