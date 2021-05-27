Vacation Bible school is back

× Expand Photo courtesy Christ Fellowship Church. After a year of hosting vacation bible school virtual, almost all local churches will host them in person.

After most VBS events had to be done virtually last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year almost all of the local churches will be hosting them in person. Here’s a list of churches in our coverage area and their VBS info.

Asbury United Methodist Church

► Where: 6690 Cahaba Valley Road

► Dates: June 28-July 1

► Time: 8:30 a.m. to noon

► Open to: Rising kindergartners through sixth graders

► Theme: TBA

► Phone: 205-995-1700

► Web: asburykidstown.org

Christ Church United Methodist

► Where: 5091 Caldwell Mill Road

► Dates: June 7-10

► Time: 9 a.m. to noon

► Open to: 4-year-olds through rising fifth graders

► Theme: Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God

► Phone: 205-991-5065

► Web: christchurchbham.com/VBS2021/

CrossBridge Church of Christ

► Where: 3039 Brook Highland Parkway

► Dates: June 7-11

► Time: 9 a.m. to noon

► Open to: 3K-fifth grade

► Theme: Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God

► Phone: 205-991-1978

► Web: crossbridgechurch.org

Double Oak Community Church

► Where: 115 Olmsted St.

► Dates: June 14-18

► Time: 9-11:45 a.m.

► Open to: Rising first- through sixth-graders

► Theme: Rocky Railway

► Phone: 205-995-9752

► Web: doubleoakcc.org/events/2021vbs

First Christian Church

► Where: 4954 Valleydale Road

► Dates: Sundays, July 11-Aug. 1

► Time: 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

► Open to: 3K-fifth grade (must be potty trained)

► Theme: Fruits of the Spirit

► Phone: 205-991-5000

► Web: fcc-bhm.org/vbs

Liberty Park Baptist Church

► Where: 12001 Liberty Parkway

► Dates: June 6-10

► Time: (Sunday 5-7 p.m.; Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to noon)

► Open to: Rising kindergartners through sixth graders

► Theme: Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God

► Phone: 205-969-1236

► Web: libertypark.org/vbs

Meadow Brook Baptist Church

► Where: 4984 Meadow Brook Road

► Dates: June 7-11

► Time: 9 a.m. to noon

► Open to: Kindergarten-fifth grade

► Theme: Destination Dig

► Phone: 205-991-8384

► Web: meadowbrookbaptist.org

North Shelby Baptist Church

► Where: 4100 Belcher Drive

► Dates: June 7-11

► Time: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

► Open to: Kindergarten-fifth grade

► Theme: Power Up: Raise Your Game

► Phone: 205-995-9056

► Web: northshelbybaptist.org/vacation-bible-school/

Oak Mountain Presbyterian (virtual)

► Where: 5080 Cahaba Valley Trace

► Dates: June 7-10 (bucket pickup June 6 3-5 p.m. and June 10 at 6 p.m. OMPC soccer field)

► Time: 9 a.m. to noon

► Open to: nursery-sixth grade

► Theme: Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God

► Phone: 205-995-9265

► Web: ompc.org/events

St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church

► Where: 7340 Cahaba Valley Road

► Dates: June 14-18

► Time: 8:35 a.m. to noon

► Theme: Birthday Blast: A Celebration of Life

► Open to: Rising kindergartners through fifth graders

► Phone: 205-980-1810

► Web: vbspro.events/p/events/sainttmarkvbs

