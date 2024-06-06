Vacation Bible School roundup - June 2024

× Expand Staff photo. Various places of worship along the U.S. 280 corridor are holding Vacation Bible Schools this summer.

Local churches are gearing up to host their Vacation Bible Schools this summer. Here’s a look at some events taking place at churches along the U.S. 280 corridor.

Asbury United Methodist Church

Where: 6690 Cahaba Valley Road

Dates: June 24-27

Time: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Theme: Start the Party – Celebrate the good news!

Ages: Rising kindergartners through 6th graders

Cost: $5 fee (includes a T-shirt, snacks and craft supplies)

Register: asburybham.org/kids/vbs

Christ Church Birmingham

Where: 5091 Caldwell Mill Road

Dates: June 3-6

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: 4 through completed 5th grade

Cost: Free

Register: christchurchbham.com/vbs2024

CrossBridge Church

Where: 3039 Brook Highland Parkway

Dates: June 3-7

Time: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: 3 years old through 5th grade

Cost: Free

Register: vbspro.events/p/cbkvbs24

Double Oak Community Church (Chelsea)

Where: 101 Chelsea Park Drive

Dates: June 10-13 (June 9, 5-6:30 p.m., is family preview night)

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: Rising 1st-6th graders

Cost: Free; an optional $10 T-shirt will be available for purchase

Register: docc.org/events

Double Oak Community Church (Mt Laurel)

Where: 115 Olmsted St.

Dates: June 10-14

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: Rising 1st-6th graders

Cost: Free, an optional $10 t-shirt will be available for purchase

Register: vbspro.events/p/doubleoakmtl24

Liberty Baptist Church

Where: 11050 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

Dates: June 3-7

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: 3 years old through 5th grade

Cost: Free

Register: lbcchelsea.churchcenter.com/registrations/events

Meadow Brook Baptist Church

Where: 4984 Meadow Brook Road

Dates: June 3-7

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Breaker Rock Beach

Ages: Kindergarten through completed 5th grade

Cost: Free

Register: meadowbrookbaptist.org

North Shelby Baptist Church

Where: 4100 Belcher Drive

Dates: June 3-7

Time: To be determined

Theme: Breaker Rock Beach

Ages: Rising 1st-6th graders

Register: northshelbybaptist.org/childrens-ministry

Oak Mountain Presbyterian

Where: 5080 Cahaba Valley Trace

Dates: June 3-7

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: Rising kindergarteners through 6th graders

Cost: Free

Register: ompc.churchcenter.com/registrations

St. Mark the Evangelist

Where: 7340 Cahaba Valley Road

Dates: June 17-21

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: A Radical Ride On The Wings Of Prayer … With Amazing Angels And Super Saints

Ages: N/A

Cost: $35 for first child and $30 for each additional

Register: vbspro.events/p/events/d7a4a1

Valleydale Church

Where: 2324 Valleydale Road

Dates: June 3-7

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Breaker Rock Beach

Ages: Pre-K through 5th grade

Cost: Free

Register: valleydale.org/events