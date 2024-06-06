Vacation Bible School roundup - June 2024

Staff photo.
Local churches are gearing up to host their Vacation Bible Schools this summer. Here’s a look at some events taking place at churches along the U.S. 280 corridor.
Asbury United Methodist Church
Where: 6690 Cahaba Valley Road
Dates: June 24-27
Time: 8:30 a.m. to noon
Theme: Start the Party – Celebrate the good news!
Ages: Rising kindergartners through 6th graders
Cost: $5 fee (includes a T-shirt, snacks and craft supplies)
Register: asburybham.org/kids/vbs
Christ Church Birmingham
Where: 5091 Caldwell Mill Road
Dates: June 3-6
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God
Ages: 4 through completed 5th grade
Cost: Free
Register: christchurchbham.com/vbs2024
CrossBridge Church
Where: 3039 Brook Highland Parkway
Dates: June 3-7
Time: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God
Ages: 3 years old through 5th grade
Cost: Free
Register: vbspro.events/p/cbkvbs24
Double Oak Community Church (Chelsea)
Where: 101 Chelsea Park Drive
Dates: June 10-13 (June 9, 5-6:30 p.m., is family preview night)
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God
Ages: Rising 1st-6th graders
Cost: Free; an optional $10 T-shirt will be available for purchase
Register: docc.org/events
Double Oak Community Church (Mt Laurel)
Where: 115 Olmsted St.
Dates: June 10-14
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God
Ages: Rising 1st-6th graders
Cost: Free, an optional $10 t-shirt will be available for purchase
Register: vbspro.events/p/doubleoakmtl24
Liberty Baptist Church
Where: 11050 Chelsea Road, Chelsea
Dates: June 3-7
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God
Ages: 3 years old through 5th grade
Cost: Free
Register: lbcchelsea.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Meadow Brook Baptist Church
Where: 4984 Meadow Brook Road
Dates: June 3-7
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Breaker Rock Beach
Ages: Kindergarten through completed 5th grade
Cost: Free
Register: meadowbrookbaptist.org
North Shelby Baptist Church
Where: 4100 Belcher Drive
Dates: June 3-7
Time: To be determined
Theme: Breaker Rock Beach
Ages: Rising 1st-6th graders
Register: northshelbybaptist.org/childrens-ministry
Oak Mountain Presbyterian
Where: 5080 Cahaba Valley Trace
Dates: June 3-7
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God
Ages: Rising kindergarteners through 6th graders
Cost: Free
Register: ompc.churchcenter.com/registrations
St. Mark the Evangelist
Where: 7340 Cahaba Valley Road
Dates: June 17-21
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: A Radical Ride On The Wings Of Prayer … With Amazing Angels And Super Saints
Ages: N/A
Cost: $35 for first child and $30 for each additional
Register: vbspro.events/p/events/d7a4a1
Valleydale Church
Where: 2324 Valleydale Road
Dates: June 3-7
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Breaker Rock Beach
Ages: Pre-K through 5th grade
Cost: Free
Register: valleydale.org/events