Vacation Bible School roundup - June 2024

Local churches are gearing up to host their Vacation Bible Schools this summer. Here’s a look at some events taking place at churches along the U.S. 280 corridor.

Asbury United Methodist Church

Where: 6690 Cahaba Valley Road

Dates: June 24-27

Time: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Theme: Start the Party – Celebrate the good news!

Ages: Rising kindergartners through 6th graders

Cost: $5 fee (includes a T-shirt, snacks and craft supplies)

Register: asburybham.org/kids/vbs

Christ Church Birmingham

Where: 5091 Caldwell Mill Road

Dates: June 3-6

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: 4 through completed 5th grade

Cost: Free

Register: christchurchbham.com/vbs2024

CrossBridge Church 

Where: 3039 Brook Highland Parkway

Dates: June 3-7

Time: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: 3 years old through 5th grade

Cost: Free

Register: vbspro.events/p/cbkvbs24

Double Oak Community Church (Chelsea)

Where: 101 Chelsea Park Drive 

Dates: June 10-13 (June 9, 5-6:30 p.m., is family preview night)

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: Rising 1st-6th graders

Cost: Free; an optional $10 T-shirt will be available for purchase

Register: docc.org/events

Double Oak Community Church (Mt Laurel)

Where: 115 Olmsted St.

Dates: June 10-14

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: Rising 1st-6th graders

Cost: Free, an optional $10 t-shirt will be available for purchase

Register: vbspro.events/p/doubleoakmtl24

Liberty Baptist Church

Where: 11050 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

Dates: June 3-7

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: 3 years old through 5th grade

Cost: Free

Register: lbcchelsea.churchcenter.com/registrations/events

Meadow Brook Baptist Church

Where: 4984 Meadow Brook Road

Dates: June 3-7

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Breaker Rock Beach

Ages: Kindergarten through completed 5th grade

Cost: Free

Register: meadowbrookbaptist.org

North Shelby Baptist Church

Where: 4100 Belcher Drive

Dates: June 3-7

Time: To be determined

Theme: Breaker Rock Beach

Ages: Rising 1st-6th graders

Register: northshelbybaptist.org/childrens-ministry

Oak Mountain Presbyterian

Where: 5080 Cahaba Valley Trace

Dates: June 3-7

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Scuba – Diving into friendship with God

Ages: Rising kindergarteners through 6th graders

Cost: Free

Register: ompc.churchcenter.com/registrations

St. Mark the Evangelist

Where: 7340 Cahaba Valley Road

Dates: June 17-21

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: A Radical Ride On The Wings Of Prayer … With Amazing Angels And Super Saints

Ages: N/A

Cost: $35 for first child and $30 for each additional 

Register: vbspro.events/p/events/d7a4a1

Valleydale Church

Where: 2324 Valleydale Road

Dates: June 3-7

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Breaker Rock Beach

Ages: Pre-K through 5th grade

Cost: Free

Register: valleydale.org/events