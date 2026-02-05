Valentine’s Day on US 280: Dining spots and couple-friendly activities

× Expand Big Whiskey's

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, U.S. 280 has tons of options for casual and classy dinners, fun outings and unique ideas to spend a night on the town. Be sure to check out some great ways to really impress your date this Valentine’s Day season with a plethora of good eats and good times.

Date-Night Dining

Big Whiskey’s: This fun spot brings the ultimate night-out scene with a fun bar for catching up on sports and grabbing a drink. Couples can expect a wide variety of All-American dishes like chicken tenders, ribs and pork chops, signature pastas and more.

Expand Yum Yai Street Thai

Yum Yai Street Thai: Get a taste of Thailand with vibrant flavors and recipes straight from Bangkok. Yum Yai Street Thai offers a modern twist of Asian fusion along with iconic craft Thai cocktails and a welcoming environment. Some main platters include pho, salmon, pad thai and more.

Expand Village Tavern

Village Tavern: Head to the Summit and check out Village Tavern — a place that prides itself on providing a welcoming environment. Guests can enjoy locally sourced ingredients in unique dishes like korean fried cauliflower, fresh rainbow trout and Thai chicken.

Expand Grand Ticino Trattoria

Grand Ticino Trattoria Italiano: This cozy spot brings the heart of Italy right to U.S. 280 with its plethora of Italian entrees and sides. With dishes like umami short rib casarecce, chicken scaloppini pasta, and short rib and Brussels sprouts, your date will not be disappointed with the menu. You can find this ultimate Italian ambience at 5511 U.S. 280.

Expand The Fish Market 280

The Fish Market Restaurant: George Sarris, chef and owner of The Fish Market, welcomes all who have healthy appetites, especially for seafood. Couples can expect all kinds of seafood dishes ranging from smoked salmon to crawfish etouffee.

Expand Amore Ristorante Italiano

Amore Ristorante Italiano: If you’re in the mood for the ultimate rustic Italian vibes, be sure to check out Amore Ristorante Italiano. This fine restaurant has been traditionally family owned and operated since 2005, bringing customers a taste of Italian culture. Some of the ristorante’s signature dishes include veal scallopini, shrimp fra diavolo, crab cakes and their award-winning meatballs.

Expand Perry's Steakhouse

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille: This fine dining experience is perfect if you’re looking to spoil your significant other this Valentine’s Day. Perry’s Steakhouse brings a mixture of classy and elegant vibes with an all-star menu that matches the scene. Some menu highlights include surf and turf signatures, caramelized ribs and dinner-cut pork chops.

Things to Do Together

Expand Sky Zone

Sky Zone: For a date that’s energetic, memorable and a little outside the box, Sky Zone on U.S. 280 is an excellent choice. Whether you’re challenging each other on the trampolines or laughing your way through the obstacle features, it’s a fun way to break the ice and enjoy something active together. Sky Zone is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., giving you plenty of flexibility to plan the perfect outing.

Expand Board in Birmingham

Board In Birmingham: Treat your date to an elevated twist on “cheese and conversation” at Board In Birmingham, a chic spot where beautifully crafted charcuterie boards meet good wine and a relaxed lounge atmosphere. Whether you’re digging into artisan cheeses, cured meats, or fresh breads and olives or sipping a thoughtfully paired glass of wine, this place makes for a memorable outing. They’re open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.