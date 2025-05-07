Valleydale Farmers Market ready to grow: Local vendors, fresh produce, community connections

Expand Photo courtesy of Felder Davis. Peaches at the Valleydale Farmers Market.

Felder Davis, market manager at the Valleydale Farmers Market, has seen a lot in his 10 years with the market. Now, he’s watching it grow.

Davis, who first joined as a bread vendor, has overseen operations for more than a decade.

“Our hope is to kind of build community inside of the community,” he said.

The market is open each Saturday morning from Memorial Day through Labor Day in the parking lot of Faith Presbyterian Church, located at 4601 Valleydale Road. It has been a staple in the community for nearly 15 years.

As expected, the market offers a variety of fresh produce — but Davis recommends arriving early for a few popular items.

“If they want red tomatoes or peaches, typically, those sell out pretty quick when they first start coming in,” Davis said.

The market isn’t just about produce. It has expanded over the years to include a wide range of local goods.

“Last year we added a seafood vendor, so they bring up fresh seafood from the Gulf Coast,” Davis said. “And then we’ve got a great baker. We had somebody coming with authentic egg rolls that were frozen — you could take them home. We try to keep the selection changing, but we’ve got chicken and eggs. Last year we added pork. If somebody is looking for something, we try to add that.”

The market also features honey from Hokes Bluff.

“Some of the best honey I’ve ever had,” Davis said. “We went two years without a honey vendor, and one of the patrons came up and was like, ‘Hey, I got you a honey vendor.’ So we’ve been using them since.”

The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

“We try to keep the selection changing,” Davis said, noting that one grower was even featured in The New York Times for his black-eyed peas.

The artisan side of the market is equally active, with offerings that rotate weekly. Shoppers can often find fresh breads, jellies, jams and handmade goods.

“Sometimes we’ll have jewelry. We’ve got somebody coming this year with fresh flowers,” Davis said. A local artist frequently attends, sometimes offering art activities for kids.

While most artisans are from Shelby County, the farmers travel from surrounding areas — including Chilton County, Shorter near Tuskegee and Hayden.

The market has faced some challenges. Parking became limited due to construction at the church.

“We had to move for a week or two just because of the parking spaces,” Davis said.

The market is still accepting new vendors, though space may be limited this year. Davis said early spring could bring strawberries, and even after Labor Day, some vendors stick around to sell fall produce.

“We’ve started growing,” he said.

For updates, follow the market on Facebook at facebook.com/valleydalefarmersmarket or on Instagram @valleydalefarmersmarket.