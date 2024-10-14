Spice of life: Mt. Laurel Fall Festival delights visitors and vendors

× 1 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Kids and their parents enjoy a swing ride at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Two girls smile next to the pumpkin picking spot at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Skeleton bike rider at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Boxes of pumpkins at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Southern Soap works displays their holiday candle selection at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. They debuted pumpkin spice and coffee scents for the holiday season market. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT South and Oak Company displays their Halloween earrings at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Holiday decorations at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT A little girl on a spinning ride waves to the nearby riders at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Two girls spin around in a carnival ride at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Two children hold hands as they wait for the swing ride to start at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Little girl blowing bubbles at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Pumpkin picking at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 13 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Inflatable doorways welcome visitors at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 14 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT A young girl recieves a face paint at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 15 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT M2K, a 280 based seasonal store, displays their bracelets at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 16 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Young girl looks into the pumpkin boxes at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 17 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Halloween and football wreaths at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 18 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Carnival ride spins around guests of the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 19 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Thanksgiving decorations at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 20 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Cahaba Valley Fire Department holds a fire safety table at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 21 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Customers enjoy a pop up book store at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 22 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Happy dog hangs out in a wagon with flowers at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 23 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vendors on the street at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 24 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT A kitten is carried around at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 25 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT War Eagle wooden sign at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 26 of 26 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Mt. Laurel Dentistry decorates their office at the Mt. Laurel Fall Festival on October 12, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

On October 12, the community gathered at Mt. Laurel’s Fall Festival to enjoy fall foods, shopping, and activities.

Businesses like Mt. Laurel Dentistry spruced their storefronts with spooky decor and pumpkin-picking boxes. While visitors munched on kettle corn and BBQ, they walked the rows of seasonal decorations and prime picks for the upcoming gifting holidays.

For many artisans, seasonal change inspires them to create new products. M2K owner Monica Rory was excited to showcase specialty jewelry for the fall festival. “Fall is my favorite time of year,” Rory said. “I get to use earth tones in the jewelry.”

Porshia Franklin, the owner of South and Oak Company, brought football college gameday signs and holiday jewelry to fall festivals.

“I try to bring items that people can leave up for multiple holidays,” Franklin said. “That’s why neutral colors are very popular.”

For festival-goers in search of signature fall scents, Dana and Gary Phillips of Southern Soap Work sold a variety of coconut and hemp wax candles. They create an ornate cement bowl for the wax and add smells like pumpkin spice and coffee.

Mt. Laurel Fall Festival continued its long-standing tradition of providing fun for all ages. Children rode carnival swings, college students snatched up new outfits and dorm decor, and adults indulged in a local beer from Area 41 Pizza.

Children stopped by the Cahaba Valley Fire Department bouncy house where the firefighters conducted fire safety lessons, passing out stickers to those who participated in the educational activities.