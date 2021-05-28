Veo now offering rentals of bikes and scooters

× Expand Photo courtesy of Veo. A scooter from Veo, which is based in Illinois and will be one of two micro-mobility vendors in Birmingham.

Veo, an Illinois micro-mobility vendor, began offering rentals of bikes and scooters in Birmingham in mid-April.

Users may download the Veo app to identify available bikes and scooters and pay for rentals using credit or debit cards.

The city has established about 90 corrals throughout the service area, which includes downtown and other neighborhoods, according to a city news release.

Another vendor, Gotcha powered by Bolt, will begin operations soon, according to the city. The city approved applications by Veo and Gotcha in November.

Bikes will be available at any time, but scooters will not be available 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Bikes and scooters will not be allowed on sidewalks and should be parked in recommended parking zones.

Users must be 19 years old and have a driver’s license to operate scooters.

Helmets are not required but are strongly encouraged.

Councilor Darrell O’Quinn said Veo and Gotcha will have a larger reach than the Zyp Bikeshare system, which operated downtown from 2015 through 2019.

“The service area is going to be extended and people in residential areas will also have access to these programs,” he said in a City Council news release.

For more, go to birminghamal.gov/transportation.