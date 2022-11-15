Vest stepping away from commission

× Expand The Shelby County Commission applauds for Mike Vest after he announced he will be moving out of his district. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

Shelby County Commissioner Mike Vest announced that he will be stepping away from the commission after ten years during the Nov. 15 commission meeting.

“I have accepted the position out of my district that is going to require me to move,” Vest said. “Today [Nov. 14] was 10 years to the day that I was sworn in. We have been provided an opportunity that we have really been looking forward to the next years of our life.

Vest has served as commissioner of District 6, which stretches from Inverness to Riverchase and includes over 25,000 residents, since 2012.

Vest said that he will forever say that the Shelby County Commission is the best county administration in the country. He believes the next person appointed to serve District 6, whether appointed or or voted in, will do an even better job than he has.

“I'm thrilled to death to see who I can support when this seat is filled,” Vest said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I love you all, and that's from the deepest depths of my heart. The residents of District 6 for the last 10 years have been wonderful.”

He thanked his fellow commissioners for the support they have given him over the years, including after his serious mountain bike accident in 2018. He said that the commission may not always give people the answers they want to hear and are not afraid to say yes, no or that they don’t know.

Vest concluded saying the position is not about him, but about the commission as a collective.

“If not for y'all I wouldn’t be here today,” Vest said. “It’s not what I've done, but what you’ve done to make me look good.”

The commision passed a resolution recognizing the meritorious county services of Vest. Commission chair Kevin Morris read the resolution aloud and publicly thanked Vest for his tenure.

The resolution read in part: “The Shelby County Commission recognizes his consistent performance and excellent service to the constituents of his district and the entire county…The commission commends Vest for his valuable tenure with Shelby County and his dedication to the county will be remembered for decades to come.”

The resolution also listed Vest's accomplishments and volunteer positions over the years. He received a football scholarship and graduated from Samford University. He spent time in Nashville and Dallas, working as a professional country music singer. He was also a high school football coach in Texas. He spent several years at the Birmingham Athletic Partnership and has been a long-time supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County, as well as a deacon in his church, and a youth football, basketball and baseball coach.

“I've known him for years, inside of the political world and outside, from a religious standpoint and civic standpoint, a business standpoint, but most of all, for instance, going I would say that you live the life of a servant leader that is appreciated and known by all,” Morris said.

Sheriff John Samaniego added that Vest has been a supporter of law and order and of public safety and congratulated him on his new career.