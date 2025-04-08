Veterans resource, career fair is Thursday, April 10, at Finley Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Burford A previous resource and career fair at the Finley Center in Hoover, Ala.

The National Veterans Day Foundation and the Central Alabama Veterans Collaborative are hosting a veterans resource and career fair at the Finley Center in Hoover this Thursday, April 10.

The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., is designed to celebrate the service and sacrifices of veterans while offering resources, career opportunities and community support for both veterans and civilians.

About 90 companies ready to fill positions and about 60 other organizations that provide assistance for veterans are scheduled to take part, said retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Burford, who is helping organize the event.

The Alabama Department of Labor will conduct resume writing workshops, while an attorney and law students will provide information about how to handle things such as eviction and foreclosure notices, Burford said. A real estate agent also will provide information about benefits for veterans who are trying to buy a house, he said.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs will have specialists on site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with federal officials assisting with claims and other filings on site, Burford said.

Admission to the resource and career fair is free and open to the public, including people who aren’t veterans, he said. However, veterans of all eras, active duty service members and their families are especially encouraged to attend. There will be complimentary food and drinks available throughout the day.

For more information or to register as an employer or resource provider, email CAVCVeteranEvent@proton.me.