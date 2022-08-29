Vineyard Family Services receives $25,000 grant for new Family Resource Center

× 1 of 2 Expand Vineyard Family Services logo courtesy of Stephanie Grissom. Vineyard Family Services logo × 2 of 2 Expand The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham logo courtesy of Stephanie Grissom. The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham logo Prev Next

Vineyard Family Services of Central Alabama (VFS) received a $25,000.00 grant on May 19, 2022.

The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham endowed the grant in support of the future technology library, infrastructure support, and logistical capacity-building for the VFS’ Family Resource Center.

Vineyard Family Services (VFS) is a faith-based family resource center that feeds kids in need, promotes responsible fatherhood, and helps families in crisis. The agency offers a feeding program, a mentoring program, two parenting programs, co-parenting plans, and assistance to those navigating juvenile detention and family court.

VFS also became an official distribution site for Bundles of Hope, providing Shelby County residents diaper and sanitary support products.

In 2021, Vineyard Family Services purchased the Kingwood gymnasium and offices, with the goal of providing the public with a community center. That same year, VFS was certified by The Alabama Network of Family Resource Centers (ANFRC) as the only Family Resource Center for Shelby County, Alabama.

The agency has two locations, one in Pelham, where it hosts the administrative, motherhood support program, and BackPack Buddies; and at the Alabaster location, where the Family Resource Center resides.

The center provides the fatherhood support program, mentoring activities, counseling, and education, and offers the community use on many different levels. Since the opening of the VFS’ Family Resource Center in November 2021, the Family Resource Center has hosted close to 160 events.

Funding will be used to support workforce initiatives, through the provision of a technology library that will serve unemployed and under-employed adults, mentored or participating at-risk youth, and for the individuals within our community.

“We are very thankful for The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham’s recent investment into the VFS’ Family Resource Center, we are excited to start this next chapter to meet the needs of our community. We could not accomplish this without the valuable funding from CFGB,” said Stephanie Grissom, Vineyard Family Services Community Engagement Director.

Donations to VFS can be made via PayPal: www.vfsdads.com, Cashapp: $vfsal, or Venmo: Vineyardfamily-services or checks can be mailed to VFS P.O. Box 2458 Alabaster, AL. 35007

For more information visit vfsdads.com or contact Stephanie Grissom, Community Engagement Director, at 205-317-9897 or stephiegrissom0@gmail.com.