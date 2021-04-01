Waitr and local restaurants collecting Items in Tornado Damage Donation Drive

Waitr and its local partner restaurants around the Birmingham metro area have announced a two-week long donation drive to collect essential supplies to benefit victims from tornado damage in the area. The on-demand food delivery service also announced it will offer free delivery in the area for anyone ordering from local restaurants.

Through April 12, you can drop off donations at these local restaurants during their regular business hours:

Rock-N-Roll Sushi (4441 Creekside Ave. #133, Hoover)

Bayles Catering & Restaurant (5831 1st Ave. N. #300, Birmingham)

Golden Rule Bar-B-Que (4290 Co Rd. 52, Helena)

Pazzo Big Slice Pizza (1678 Montgomery Hwy, Hoover)

The Heavenly Donut Company (4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham).

Items being accepted include bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper products, non-perishable food and clothing.

“There are large numbers of people in the area who need extra support getting back on their feet. Working together, we can make it happen more quickly,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr.

Waitr is offering free delivery to help those who can’t get to area restaurants or don’t want to go out; and to bring business back to those local eateries. Anyone using the app can get their food delivered free by using the code “BHAMSTRONG” at checkout.